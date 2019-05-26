today's howtos
OSS: Marketing to Open Source Communities, Mozilla News and DataStax
-
Two factors define open source. The most obvious is that the source is available for anyone to see, compile and extend, instead of kept secret. Hence the name, “open source.” The second, but more influential, aspect of open source is that it is developed by communities. Communities are collections of developers, testers, technical writers and project leaders who build, test and release the software together. Members of the community may be paid by companies to do the work or might be contributing their time as individuals. In any case, open source decisions and work is not dominated by any one company. They operate as collectives, brought together by shared interest.
Firefox 67 was released earlier this week and it came with an invisible but significant change. Firefox user, or 10 % of the worldwide desktop web market share, just had their default browser settings changed to block cross-site tracking cookies by default.
So what does this change really mean? This doesn’t mean that Firefox have started to outright block web advertising; Mozilla rejected that idea in 2018 after realizing small creators and websites were entirely dependent on ads for income.
The subgrid feature which is part of Level 2 of the CSS Grid Specification is not yet shipping in any browser, but is now available for testing in Firefox Nightly. This is a feature that, if you have used CSS Grid for a layout of any complexity, you are likely to be pretty excited about. In this article I’m going to introduce the feature and some of the use cases it solves.
So what is subgrid exactly? In terms of syntax, it is a new keyword value for the grid-template-columns and grid-template-rows properties. These properties normally accept a track listing, a listing of sizes of the tracks you want in your grid. For example, the following CSS would create a three column track grid with a 200px column, a column sized as max-content, and a final 1fr column.
Like two performers working in tandem, DataStax’s Vanguard Lead, Presales Architecture Chelsea Navo wowed the audience as she spun up three data centers across the world before deliberately knocking one offline live on stage during the opening keynote.
Top 20 best Tizen apps and games for May 2019
The list of most downloaded Tizen apps and games for the month of May 2019 is here, and there’s some movement this time around. We see as many as seven new entrants in the top 19 (yes, Tizen Store is only revealing the best 19 apps for May). However, there’s still no challenge to the top two duo of WhatsApp and Facebook, whereas Facebook Messenger, Hancom Office Viewer, Opera Mini web browser, Instagram, Smart Tutor and Xender are omnipresent.
The month of May 2019 saw six games and a photo editing app making it into the most downloaded list. Grand Crime Gangsta Vice Miami, Highway Traffic Racer and Super School Driver 3D, have sneaked into the third, fourth and fifth positions respectively, pushing Facebook Messenger down to sixth.
Programming: KDE, GNOME, JavaScript, Python, C++ and More
On macOS, MacDMGPackager is the packager used by Craft. The MacDylibBundleris used in MacDMGPackager to handle the dependencies.
In this article, I’ll give a brief introduction of the two classes and the improvement which I’ve done for my GSoC project.
This week I spent a little time fixing up a number of integration points with Sysprof and our tooling.
The libsysprof-capture-3.a static library is now licensed under the BSD 2-clause plus patent to make things easier to consume from all sorts of libraries and applications.
Over the past few years, JavaScript has evolved from being just a simple client-side scripting language into an incredibly powerful programming language. In this article, we’ll compare the two most popular JavaScripts – Node.js & Angular.js – to discover the main differences between them.
Learn C++ features with the help of LibreOffice developers! We’re running regular workshops which focus on a specific topic, and are accompanied by a real-time IRC meeting. For the next one, the topic is MSTs and Graph Implementations.
A blameless culture is not a new concept in the technology industry. In fact, in 2012, John Allspaw wrote about how Etsy uses blameless postmortems to dive to the heart of problems when they arise. Other technology giants, like Google, have also worked hard to implement a blameless culture. But what is a blameless culture? Is it just a matter of postmortems? Does it take a culture change to make blameless a reality? And what about flagrant misconduct?
Obviously, when you find a bug, you need to understand what broke, where, and who did it. But don't stop there. Attempt to fix the issue. The chances are high that patching the code will be a faster resolution than trying to figure out which code to back out. Too many times, I have seen people try to back out code only to find that they broke something else.
Before we get into hypothesis-driven development, let's quickly review how we deliver value using waterfall, agile, deployment rings, and feature flags.
In the days of waterfall, we had predictable and process-driven delivery. However, we only delivered value towards the end of the development lifecycle, often failing late as the solution drifted from the original requirements, or our killer features were outdated by the time we finally shipped.
