SUSE on Servers
-
The University of Maine: High-Performance Computing, Climate Change Research, and Ocean Modeling created a Whale of an appetite when it comes to data. SUSE Enterprise Storage satisfied that appetite!
With research projects like climate change research and ocean modeling, the university’s high-performance computing center is generating data like a Whale eating Krill. And that’s a whole lot considering a Blue Whale will consume some 40 million Krill, or about 8000 pounds daily. The University of Maine is one of only 11 Land, Sea and Space grant institutions in the country. And establishing a stronger and more flexible HPC and storage infrastructure is integral to their success. It also supports the people of Maine and its businesses across a wide variety of activities.
Their challenge was with all the current and new larger research projects it increased the demands on data storage and the amount of data collected and consumed. For example, one project at the University of Maine generates high-resolution ocean models to map climate change and requires half a petabyte of data. Another project, employing deep learning to help detect tumors, requires a single directory with over two million files. With these projects and more, the university’s storage architecture was on the brink of collapse under the strain of these diverse and demanding data workloads. The existing system was difficult to scale up and tight budgets would not support a rip-and-replace of the entire system.
-
The Holy Grail of PaaS on Kubernetes
Kubernetes will solve all of our problems right? It’s the container platform that will allow our development teams to deploy their microservice applications in all their cloud native glory. We’ll all be able to deploy our web apps without needing to worry about the servers that are running them or interact with the system administrators that look after those servers. Self-service for Developers!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 446 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
OSS: Marketing to Open Source Communities, Mozilla News and DataStax
Top 20 best Tizen apps and games for May 2019
The list of most downloaded Tizen apps and games for the month of May 2019 is here, and there’s some movement this time around. We see as many as seven new entrants in the top 19 (yes, Tizen Store is only revealing the best 19 apps for May). However, there’s still no challenge to the top two duo of WhatsApp and Facebook, whereas Facebook Messenger, Hancom Office Viewer, Opera Mini web browser, Instagram, Smart Tutor and Xender are omnipresent. The month of May 2019 saw six games and a photo editing app making it into the most downloaded list. Grand Crime Gangsta Vice Miami, Highway Traffic Racer and Super School Driver 3D, have sneaked into the third, fourth and fifth positions respectively, pushing Facebook Messenger down to sixth.
Programming: KDE, GNOME, JavaScript, Python, C++ and More
Recent comments
3 hours 31 min ago
5 hours 42 min ago
5 hours 46 min ago
5 hours 48 min ago
5 hours 50 min ago
6 hours 47 min ago
7 hours 3 min ago
7 hours 5 min ago
7 hours 12 min ago
7 hours 26 min ago