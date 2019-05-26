Games: X4: Foundations, Aeon's End and More
DRM has been blown out the airlock, as X4: Foundations for Linux is now on GOG
DRM-free GOG fans rejoice, you can now join the space race as Egosoft have put X4: Foundations for Linux up.
Previously released on Steam, along with a little Beta period the latest space sim will take some time to learn, but it's a thoroughly interesting (and at times quite beautiful) experience. An incredibly detailed game in many ways, although I still often have to look things up as it can be pretty confusing.
Handelabra Games are bringing the deck-builder Aeon's End to Steam with Linux support
Aeon's End, a deck-building and card battling game based on the cooperative board game is being given the digital treatment from Handelabra Games (One Deck Dungeon, Sentinels of the Multiverse).
Thanks to funding on Kickstarter, it is confirmed to be heading to Steam and it will be coming with Linux support...
Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York announced with Linux support
While a lot of the current Vampire game hype is surrounding Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 another different game is coming called Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York.
[...]
The developer, Draw Distance (previously called iFun4All), who made Serial Cleaner say it's going to be a "unique, atmospheric, single-player narrative experience, set in a rich, fully licensed, globally recognized universe of Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition". They're not giving a clear idea of what the gameplay will be like, so we will have to wait until they have more to show.
The next Rocket League event on June 10th will take you back to the 1980s
Psyonix have been busy, with the next in-game Rocket League event coming on June 10th called Radical Summer and it sounds like their biggest event yet.
The event will last a whole nine weeks and they say it will feature "free items, new Premium Licensed DLCs, limited-time game modes, and more! (shhh, it’s a secret)". The event is going to be split across themes around Blockbusters, Culture, and Television with each lasting three weeks. When you play online, you will earn "Cassettes" and redeem them for items.
Dying Light is still seeing updates years after release and my love of it continues
Dying Light is easily the best Zombie game I've probably ever played and Techland are continuing to tweak it over 4 years after the original release.
New Borderlands 2 DLC is on the way called Commander Lilith & The Fight For Sanctuary
Thanks to Steam leaking it early (and now it's been taken down), it's basically confirmed that Commander Lilith & The Fight For Sanctuary is a new DLC coming to Borderlands 2.
