Games: X4: Foundations, Aeon's End and More

Thursday 6th of June 2019
Gaming
  • DRM has been blown out the airlock, as X4: Foundations for Linux is now on GOG

    DRM-free GOG fans rejoice, you can now join the space race as Egosoft have put X4: Foundations for Linux up.

    Previously released on Steam, along with a little Beta period the latest space sim will take some time to learn, but it's a thoroughly interesting (and at times quite beautiful) experience. An incredibly detailed game in many ways, although I still often have to look things up as it can be pretty confusing.

  • Handelabra Games are bringing the deck-builder Aeon's End to Steam with Linux support

    Aeon's End, a deck-building and card battling game based on the cooperative board game is being given the digital treatment from Handelabra Games (One Deck Dungeon, Sentinels of the Multiverse).

    Thanks to funding on Kickstarter, it is confirmed to be heading to Steam and it will be coming with Linux support...

  • Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York announced with Linux support

    While a lot of the current Vampire game hype is surrounding Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 another different game is coming called Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York.

    [...]

    The developer, Draw Distance (previously called iFun4All), who made Serial Cleaner say it's going to be a "unique, atmospheric, single-player narrative experience, set in a rich, fully licensed, globally recognized universe of Vampire: The Masquerade 5th Edition". They're not giving a clear idea of what the gameplay will be like, so we will have to wait until they have more to show.

  • The next Rocket League event on June 10th will take you back to the 1980s

    Psyonix have been busy, with the next in-game Rocket League event coming on June 10th called Radical Summer and it sounds like their biggest event yet.

    The event will last a whole nine weeks and they say it will feature "free items, new Premium Licensed DLCs, limited-time game modes, and more! (shhh, it’s a secret)". The event is going to be split across themes around Blockbusters, Culture, and Television with each lasting three weeks. When you play online, you will earn "Cassettes" and redeem them for items.

  • Dying Light is still seeing updates years after release and my love of it continues

    Dying Light is easily the best Zombie game I've probably ever played and Techland are continuing to tweak it over 4 years after the original release.

  • New Borderlands 2 DLC is on the way called Commander Lilith & The Fight For Sanctuary

    Thanks to Steam leaking it early (and now it's been taken down), it's basically confirmed that Commander Lilith & The Fight For Sanctuary is a new DLC coming to Borderlands 2.

SUSE on Servers

  • The University of Maine: High-Performance Computing, Climate Change Research, and Ocean Modeling created a Whale of an appetite when it comes to data. SUSE Enterprise Storage satisfied that appetite!
    With research projects like climate change research and ocean modeling, the university’s high-performance computing center is generating data like a Whale eating Krill.  And that’s a whole lot considering a Blue Whale will consume some 40 million Krill, or about 8000 pounds daily.  The University of Maine is one of only 11 Land, Sea and Space grant institutions in the country. And establishing a stronger and more flexible HPC and storage infrastructure is integral to their success.  It also supports the people of Maine and its businesses across a wide variety of activities. Their challenge was with all the current and new larger research projects it increased the demands on data storage and the amount of data collected and consumed. For example, one project at the University of Maine generates high-resolution ocean models to map climate change and requires half a petabyte of data. Another project, employing deep learning to help detect tumors, requires a single directory with over two million files. With these projects and more, the university’s storage architecture was on the brink of collapse under the strain of these diverse and demanding data workloads. The existing system was difficult to scale up and tight budgets would not support a rip-and-replace of the entire system.
  • The Holy Grail of PaaS on Kubernetes
    Kubernetes will solve all of our problems right? It’s the container platform that will allow our development teams to deploy their microservice applications in all their cloud native glory. We’ll all be able to deploy our web apps without needing to worry about the servers that are running them or interact with the system administrators that look after those servers. Self-service for Developers!

Microsoft/Linux 'Crossover'

  • Chuwi AeroBook review: A successful move upmarket
    If given the choice I'd actually prefer a cheaper 128GB eMMC option and to add my own SSD. Why? Because the AeroBook works beautifully with Linux. I tried both Ubuntu 19.04 and the Intel-backed Clear Linux distro on the AeroBook and they ran faultlessly.
  • Bodhi is getting ready for rawhide gating [Ed: Bodhi is spyware and it is hosted on Microsoft GitHub i.e. NSA PRISM. If Fedora and Red Hat spread it further, it will damage their credibility]
  • Linux Foundation to Host the Accord Project to Develop Open Source Framework for Smart Legal Contracts [Ed: Dan Selman, whom LF has just made co-director of the Accord Project, apparently works or worked for Microsoft (or maybe it's another person with the same name). Zemlin PAC may be dead anyway. Stick a fork in it. This new group has nothing to do with “Linux"; Everything to do with 'IP' boosters Intel, IBM and Microsoft (see who’s cited in this press release).]
    The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced the launch of the Accord Project as a Linux Foundation project. The Accord Project is a nonprofit organization that builds open source code and documentation to maintain a common and consistent legal and technical foundation for contract management. The project comprises all the software necessary to author, edit and execute smart legal contracts in a standardized way. Many of the world's largest global law firms have signed on, as well as leading industry bodies and technology companies such as DocuSign, IBM, IEEE and R3. Smart contracts are showing promise for simplifying complexities in supply chain management and other contract-heavy areas of technology development, but they also introduce requirements for interoperability and consistency. The Accord Project provides a globally interoperable approach for creating contracts that bind legally enforceable natural language text to executable business logic. With an increased focus on enterprise digitalization, adoption of blockchain technologies and the growth of the API economy, the usage of computable agreements is rapidly increasing. Having a common format for “computable” legal agreements is an important cornerstone for the future of commercial relationships. One of the main purposes of Accord Project is to provide a vendor-neutral “.doc” format for smart legal agreements

today's howtos

