Ubuntu: Disk Space, Servers, Snaps and "Moving Ahead With Compressing Kernel Image Using LZ4"
-
5 Easy Ways To Free Up Space (Unwanted or Junk Files) on Ubuntu
Most of us may perform this action whenever we fall into out of disk space on system.
Most of us may perform this action whenever we are running out of space on Linux system
It should be performed frequently, to make space for installing a new application and dealing with other files.
Housekeeping is one of the routine task of Linux administrator, which allow them to maintain the disk utilization is in under threshold.
There are several ways we can clean up our system space.
-
Need to set up servers in remote locations?
When deploying a small footprint environment such as edge computing sites, 5G low latency services, a site support cabinet or baseband unit, its critical to establish the optimal number of physical servers needed for set up. While several approaches exist, bare metal provisioning through KVM can often be the most reliable option. Here’s why.
For every physical server in such a constrained physical environment, there is an associated cost.
-
Snapcraft confinement & interfaces
Snaps. The final frontier. These are the voyages of the OSS Snapcraft. Its continuing mission, to provide snap users with simple, clear and effective tips and tricks on how to build and publish their applications.
In this tutorial, we are going to talk about confinement and interfaces – how to restrict what your snaps can do, and then fine-tune the restrictions to make your applications both secure and useful.
-
Ubuntu Moving Ahead With Compressing Their Kernel Image Using LZ4
Ubuntu will begin compressing its kernel image / initramfs using the LZ4 compression scheme to improve the experience around their installer and for cloud/core/classic devices. There is some concern over the performance to which they may do additional tweaking.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 409 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
SUSE on Servers
Microsoft/Linux 'Crossover'
today's howtos
Recent comments
6 hours 31 min ago
8 hours 42 min ago
8 hours 46 min ago
8 hours 48 min ago
8 hours 50 min ago
9 hours 47 min ago
10 hours 3 min ago
10 hours 5 min ago
10 hours 12 min ago
10 hours 26 min ago