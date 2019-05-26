Software: Best Database Management Systems and Firefox's Privacy Pivot
-
Quick List Of Best Database Management Systems For Linux
Let’s dig into the list of some of the top and the best database management systems for Linux based operating system.
-
As Google Ponders Making Ad Blockers Less Useful, Mozilla Ramps Up Tracker Blocking
Google found itself under fire last week after critics said the company was considering weakening ad blockers on the company's Chrome browser. The changes were part of the company's broader Manifest V3 roadmap for the browser, which Google claims is being considered to improve browser performance and extension security. But consumer groups and adblock extension developers weren't buying Google's claims, and say that the changes will make adblockers less effective by prohibiting them from pre-blocking ads, instead shifting blocking determination to Chrome itself.
As it currently stands, many Chrome adblock extensions use Chrome's webRequest API, letting users block ads before they even reach the browser. But Google’s proposal would require extensions use the declarativeNetRequest API, which leaves it to the browser to decide what gets blocked based on a list of up to 30,000 rules. While extensions like AdBlock already use the latter, developers say the overall result will be tools that simply aren't quite as effective, and would erode consumer power to determine for him- or herself how stringent blocking actually is.
-
Firefox blocks third-party web trackers by default
Sure, privacy has become a popular buzzword. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, for example, opened Build 2019 by saying, "Privacy is a human right." And Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently said, "The future is private."
But Mozilla is doing something about it. Whether or not you believe it, privacy is getting more lip service these days. Mozilla wants to do more than say the right thing. It wants to do the right thing. Instead of making online privacy an option, Mozilla is making it the default.
As Peter Dolanjski, product Llad for Firefox, explained, as of "today, for new users who download and install Firefox for the first time, Enhanced Tracking Protection will automatically be set on by default, protecting our users from the pervasive tracking and collection of personal data by ad networks and tech companies."
Mozilla isn't the first to make this move. Apple's Safari web browser has blocked third-party cookies since 2014. But Safari is only available on iOS and macOS these days. The most popular web browser, Google's Chrome, has started to limit cookies. But since Google's business depends on web advertising, its plans for cookies aren't as radical for Apple and Mozilla's.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 434 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Six-port networking appliance has extended temp support and optional SFP
Lanner announced an NCR-1510 networking appliance with an Atom C3000 SoC and either 6x GbE ports or 4x GbE with 2x SFP. The mini-PCIe and M.2-equipped system is notable for offering -40 to 70°C support. Lanner’s 6-port NCR-1510 is its first networking computer with -40 to 70°C support. Although networking appliances are increasingly being deployed in industrial settings, we do not recall seeing any with this level of extended temperature support. Aimed at uCPE, SD-WAN, or edge security gateway applications, the fanless NCR-1510 is a variation on the 0 to 40°C tolerant, up to 8x port NCA-1515, which similarly runs on an Intel Atom C3000 “Denverton” SoC. As before, no OS support is listed, but Linux is almost certainly available. Lanner’s 310 x 240 x 44mm NCR-1510 is larger than the NCA-1515, despite replacing that earlier model’s fan with a heatsink. Like the NCA-1515, you can choose between the octa-core Atom C3708, the quad-core C3508, and the dual-core C3308, with clock rates ranging between 1.5GHz and 2.0GHz.
Games: Quake II RTX, SteamWorld, Humble, Roguebook, Stadia Connect
Software: Best Database Management Systems and Firefox's Privacy Pivot
MX Linux Reinvents Computer Use
MX Linux makes transitioning from any desktop operating system simple. It provides a computing platform that is a bit different and very reliable. MX Linux is a powerful, easy-to-use computing platform that goes beyond lightweight performance without filling your computer with software bloat. The latest MX Linux 18.3 ISO is a "refresh" release, not a major upgrade. It has all the recent updates, bug fixes and system updates. This distro does not offer rolling releases, however. You can perform a system upgrade from an existing MX Linux installation when new refresh releases are issued to get all the updates since the original MX-18 version release. There is no need to do a re-installation with each new release.
Recent comments
1 min ago
23 min 49 sec ago
33 min 53 sec ago
11 hours 41 min ago
13 hours 51 min ago
13 hours 55 min ago
13 hours 57 min ago
13 hours 59 min ago
14 hours 57 min ago
15 hours 12 min ago