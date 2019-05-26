Linux and the 5G Hype
-
Linux's Broadening Foundation
First, 5G is real. Or it will be. The build-out is happening, right now, in real time, all over the place. I also doubt it's a bubble. But we'll see.
Second, open source will enable it all. While Linux will support pretty much all of 5G's build-out at the base level, most open-source development within 5G networks is happening at layers above Linux and below usage by you and me.
Third, it's all happening below mainstream media radar. Stories need character and conflict, and very little of either shows through all the acronymic camouflage. But I'm holding our own radar gun here, and what I see is beyond huge. I can't count the number of open-source projects in those layers, or how many developers are involved within each of them, but I at least can see that their number and variety are legion.
-
Akraino Edge Stack Issues Premier Release, Sets Framework to Enable 5G, IoT Edge Application Ecosystem
LF Edge, an umbrella organization within the Linux Foundation that aims to establish an open, interoperable framework for edge computing independent of hardware, silicon, cloud, or operating system, today announced the availability of Akraino Edge Stack Release 1 (“Akraino R1”). Created via broad community collaboration, Akraino’s premiere release unlocks the power of intelligent edge with deployable, self-certified blueprints for a diverse set of edge use cases.
Launched in 2018, and now part of the LF Edge umbrella, Akraino Edge Stack is creating an open source software stack that supports a high-availability cloud stack optimized for edge computing systems and applications. Designed to improve the state of edge cloud infrastructure for enterprise edge, over-the-top (OTT) edge, and carrier edge networks, it offers users new levels of flexibility to scale edge cloud services quickly, to maximize the applications and functions supported at the edge, and to help ensure the reliability of systems that must be up at all times.
“Akraino R1 represents the first milestone towards creation of a much-needed common framework for edge solutions that address a diverse set of edge use cases,” said Arpit Joshipura, general manager, Networking, Automation, Edge and IoT, the Linux Foundation.
-
