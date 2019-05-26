Six-port networking appliance has extended temp support and optional SFP Lanner announced an NCR-1510 networking appliance with an Atom C3000 SoC and either 6x GbE ports or 4x GbE with 2x SFP. The mini-PCIe and M.2-equipped system is notable for offering -40 to 70°C support. Lanner’s 6-port NCR-1510 is its first networking computer with -40 to 70°C support. Although networking appliances are increasingly being deployed in industrial settings, we do not recall seeing any with this level of extended temperature support. Aimed at uCPE, SD-WAN, or edge security gateway applications, the fanless NCR-1510 is a variation on the 0 to 40°C tolerant, up to 8x port NCA-1515, which similarly runs on an Intel Atom C3000 “Denverton” SoC. As before, no OS support is listed, but Linux is almost certainly available. Lanner’s 310 x 240 x 44mm NCR-1510 is larger than the NCA-1515, despite replacing that earlier model’s fan with a heatsink. Like the NCA-1515, you can choose between the octa-core Atom C3708, the quad-core C3508, and the dual-core C3308, with clock rates ranging between 1.5GHz and 2.0GHz.

Games: Quake II RTX, SteamWorld, Humble, Roguebook, Stadia Connect Quake II RTX released with a demo along and the source code For those with newer NVIDIA GPUs, you can now try out Quake II RTX which just released with Linux support. Really nice to see Lightspeed Studios and NVIDIA make Linux a first-class citizen for this with same-day support.

Some thoughts on SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, the deck-builder from Image & Form Games Image & Form Games have done it again, crafting another SteamWorld game that's worth playing although very different to what came before. Now that the publisher managed to fix my key issues, I've been able to dive in at the deep and and I've found it to be a very enjoyable game. It's actually really great to see a developer put out sequels and stand-alone games in a similar world, while also trying something new and not playing it safe. Moving away from running along platforms and mining in SteamWorld Dig 1/2 and the tactical shoot-outs in SteamWorld Heist, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech is instead an RPG with turn-based battles involving punch-cards.

Humble are doing another 2K Build Your Own Bundle Sale, a good chance to catch some cheap games Time to build you own bundle and get access to a high discount, with the 2K Build Your Own Bundle Sale. With this special sale, each item is on sale by itself but if you buy 3-5 games you get an extra discount added at 3, 4 and 5.

Roguelike deck-builder 'Roguebook' announced set in the Faeria universe, will support Linux Looks like we have the next trend for developers to jump on, as another card game deck-builder has been announced. This time it's Roguebook, set in the Faeria universe from Abrakam. They're saying it's a homage to titles like Slay the Spire or Dream Quest, as they "have established a new and exciting genre that we want to more fully explore". Inspired by them but the gameplay seems to be very different. Each game, will be almost entirely random and that includes the cards themselves, encounters and so on. It will mix the card-based battles with free exploration across a map. If you've never played it, Abrakam's previous game Faeria is a pretty-good card game where you build the board as you play so they already know their cards. Roguebook is taking a different approach though, as it's a single-player experience (with online co-op as a stretch goal) that has you travel across a procedurally generated world.

Info on Google Stadia from today’s Stadia Connect, Baldur’s Gate III announced too For those interested in trying out Google Stadia, the new streaming service, today Google held their first Stadia Connect to give out some details. Quick reminder: Stadia is the game streaming service powered by Debian Linux and Vulkan. It’s supposed to offer a “single click” experience with “no downloading required”. On the subject of pricing: They will have a Stadia Pro subscription at $9.99/£8.99 a month which gives you up to 4K resolution with regular free games and discounts. They will also do Stadia Base with no monthly sub that will come "next year" limiting you to 1080p, both allowing you to buy games whenever you want. However, it seems only those who purchase the special Founders Edition will get access sometime in November. This includes first access to Stadia, a Chromecast Ultra, limited edition Stadia Controller, 3 months of Stadia Pro, a guest pass to give access to a friend and the Complete Edition of Destiny 2.