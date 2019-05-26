Language Selection

LibreOffice on GNU/Linux and New Site

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 7th of June 2019 09:59:44 AM
GNU
LibO
Linux
  • LibreOffice 6.3 on Linux, a statement

    Following the availability of LibreOffice 6.3 Beta, there have been speculations about 32-bit compatibility based on a the missing 32-bit binaries for Linux.

    We have prepared a short and a long statement to clarify the situation.

  • Announcing a new website: What can I do for LibreOffice!

    Here at The Document Foundation, we’re always encouraging people to join our projects and community. Contributing to a well-known open source project is a great way to meet new people, have fun, build up skills and experience, and help to make the world a better place!

    However, large FOSS projects can be daunting too. Our Get involved page aims to make the on-boarding process for newcomers easier, by breaking the process down into smaller steps, and we plan other improvements to that page.

GNOME: Ubuntu MATE 19.10 Picks GNOME MPV, GTK 3 Frame Profiler, and Ubuntu's Reason for Staying Behind GNOME's Latest

  • Why Ubuntu MATE 19.10 Is Ditching VLC for GNOME MPV
    GNOME MPV (now known as Celluloid) will be the default media player in Ubuntu MATE 19.10. The app supplants the versatile VLC meda player, which the MATE-desktop-toting distro has shipped with since a community poll back in 2017. So why the change now? Better desktop integration. That’s according to Ubuntu MATE’s Martin Wimpress who revealed news of the swap in the latest Ubuntu MATE monthly update on Patreon: “We will be dropping VLC from the pre-installed applications and shipping GNOME MPV instead. GNOME MPV will soon be renamed to Celluloid. The reasons for switching to GNOME MPV are similar to swapping out Thunderbird for Evolution; better desktop integration.” Size is another factor. GNOME MPV takes up a comparatively svelte 27MB on the ISO image, whereas Qt5-based VLC requires closer to 70MB.
  • Ubuntu MATE 19.10 Is Ditching VLC for GNOME MPV
    •  
  • GTK 3 Frame Profiler
    I back-ported the GTK 4 frame-profiler by Matthias to GTK 3 today. Here is an example of a JavaScript application using GJS and GTK 3. The data contains mixed native and JS stack-traces along with compositor frame information from gnome-shell.
  • Ubuntu keeping up with GNOME stable updates
    Recently Michael blogged about epiphany being outdated in Ubuntu. While I don’t think that a blog ranting was the best way to handle the problem (several of the Ubuntu Desktop members are on #gnome-hackers for example, it would have been easy to talk to us there) he was right that the Ubuntu package for epiphany was outdated. [...] Again the reality is a bit more complex. Snaps don’t have depends like debs do, so by nature they don’t have problems like being blocked by missing depends. To limit duplication we do provide a gnome platform snap though and most of our GNOME snaps use it. That platform snap is built from our LTS archive which is on GTK 3.22 and our snaps are built on a similar infrastructure. [...] And as a conclusion, if as an upstream or user you have an issue with a component that is still outdated in Ubuntu feel free to get in touch with us (IRC/email/launchpad) and we will do out best to fix the situation.
    •  

Security: Windows Back Doors, BSD's Recent Security Innovations, China, Australia and Reproducible Builds in May 2019

  • Warnings of world-wide worm attacks are the real deal, new exploit shows
     

    The video shows a module Dillon wrote for the Metasploit exploit framework remotely connecting to a Windows Server 2008 R2 computer that has yet to install a patch Microsoft released in mid May. At about 14 seconds, a Metasploit payload called Meterpreter uses the getuid command to prove that the connection has highly privileged System privileges. In the remaining six seconds, the hacker uses the open source Mimikatz application to obtain the cryptographic hashes of passwords belonging to other computers on the same network the hacked machine is connected to.

  • Baltimore’s bill for ransomware: Over $18 million, so far
     

    It has been a month since the City of Baltimore's networks were brought to a standstill by ransomware. On Tuesday, Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young and his cabinet briefed press on the status of the cleanup, which the city's director of finance has estimated will cost Baltimore $10 million—not including $8 million lost because of deferred or lost revenue while the city was unable to process payments. The recovery remains in its early stages, with less than a third of city employees issued new log-in credentials thus far and many city business functions restricted to paper-based workarounds.

  • Recent Security Innovations
     

    There have been some recent security innovations previously unreported here:  
        New flag "MAP_CONCEAL" for mmap(2) allocations
        No syscalls from pages where PROT_WRITE is still enabled  

  • China tightens South Korea visa rules 'after Huawei rebuff'
     

    China has tightened business visa rules for citizens of US ally South Korea, after Seoul chose telecommunications providers other than Huawei for its upcoming network projects.  

  • ANU breach due to the kind of data it held: security pro
     

    The Australian National University suffered a data breach because of the type of data it held, a security professional from privileged account management solution provider Thycotic claims.  

  • Reproducible Builds in May 2019
    Welcome to the May 2019 report from the Reproducible Builds project! In our reports we outline the most important things which have been up to in and around the world of reproducible builds & secure toolchains over the past month. As a quick recap, whilst anyone can inspect the source code of free software for malicious flaws, almost all software is distributed to end users pre-compiled. The motivation behind reproducible builds effort is to ensure no malicious flaws have been introduced during this compilation process by promising identical results are always generated from a given source, thus allowing third-parties to come to a consensus on whether a build was compromised.

