LibreOffice on GNU/Linux and New Site
-
LibreOffice 6.3 on Linux, a statement
Following the availability of LibreOffice 6.3 Beta, there have been speculations about 32-bit compatibility based on a the missing 32-bit binaries for Linux.
We have prepared a short and a long statement to clarify the situation.
-
Announcing a new website: What can I do for LibreOffice!
Here at The Document Foundation, we’re always encouraging people to join our projects and community. Contributing to a well-known open source project is a great way to meet new people, have fun, build up skills and experience, and help to make the world a better place!
However, large FOSS projects can be daunting too. Our Get involved page aims to make the on-boarding process for newcomers easier, by breaking the process down into smaller steps, and we plan other improvements to that page.
-
