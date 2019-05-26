IceWM (Window Manager) 1.5.5 Released, which Contains many bug and Portability fixes
IceWM team has anounced the new release of IceWM (Window Manager) on today (June 7, 2019).
This release contains many bugfixes and many portability fixes compared with previous version of IceWM 1.4.2.
Also, updated the translations.
A new quickswitch, hotkeys, focus behavior FocusCurrentWorkspace and theme option TaskbuttonIconOffset which is used in theme Outside-ice.
Quickswitch can be either horizontal or vertical.
