today's howtos
How to reset Ubuntu
Install and Use collectl Performance Monitoring Tool on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
You can Easily Install Matlab on Linux for a While Now
How to Install Java on Linux Mint 19
KXStitch Cross Stitch Editor 2.2.0 Rleased (How to Install)
How To Add a Git Remote
How To Disable Directory Listing in Apache
How to install Krita 4.2 on Linux Mint 19.1
Screen Command Examples To Manage Multiple Terminal Sessions
GNOME: Ubuntu MATE 19.10 Picks GNOME MPV, GTK 3 Frame Profiler, and Ubuntu's Reason for Staying Behind GNOME's Latest
Programming/Development: Fortran and Python
Security: Windows Back Doors, BSD's Recent Security Innovations, China, Australia and Reproducible Builds in May 2019
