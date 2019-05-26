Programming/Development: Fortran and Python
LLVM's New Fortran Compiler Previously Called "f18" Will Be Take The Name Of Flang
Earlier this year the LLVM Foundation formally approved making the f18 compiler part of the LLVM project to serve as a modern Fortran compiler for this effort led by NVIDIA, Arm, and others. The F18 compiler leverages modern C++ code and in pretty much all ways superior to the earlier LLVM Fortran compiler effort dubbed Flang.
Flang was first talked about more than a half-decade ago and a completely separate project. After the new F18 compiler was accepted, there began talk of changing its name. At first they were just going to call it the LLVM Fortran compiler but with "fortran" as the name being too generic especially when it comes to executable names, they debated the name change further.
Twisted 19.2.1 Released
On behalf of Twisted Matrix Laboratories, I am honoured to announce the release of Twisted 19.2.1!
Angular 8 Material Design Tutorial & Example
Getting Started with Python's Wikipedia API
Why do Python lists let you += a tuple, when you can’t + a tuple?
