Graphics: New in Mesa 19.2 and Proton 4.2-6 Brings DXVK 1.2.1 Rebuild
Mesa 19.2 Now Exposes The NVIDIA-Led EGL_EXT_platform_device Support
The newest feature arriving in Mesa 19.2 is the long in development EGL platform device code worked on by Emil Velikov.
Proton 4.2-6 Brings DXVK 1.2.1 Rebuild, Updated FAudio, Other Fixes
The folks maintaining Proton as Valve's flavor of Wine for use by Steam Play for running Windows games on Linux just released Proton 4.2-6.
Proton 4.2-6 remains based on upstream Wine 4.2 but with this newest update it continues the trend of improving the Steam Networking API support. The latest benefactor of the Steam Networking API work is correcting multiplayer functionality for A Hat In Time.
