today's leftovers
With Purism Products, You Are in Control
From its beginning, Purism’s focus has been on building products that respect and protect your privacy, security and freedom. I’ve written about how these three concepts are interdependent before. While Purism is somewhat unique in focusing on all three of these concepts at once, it isn’t the only company that builds products aimed at protecting privacy, security or even freedom. In fact, each of these areas are multibillion-dollar industries.
Security is a huge industry today, and it continues to grow, with companies releasing new products all the time–products they claim will protect you. Privacy is also hot topic right now, with many companies making sure they include “privacy” in their marketing. There is also an entire industry around products built on free software–even Microsoft recently pivoted over to supporting software freedom in its products.
Even with all these companies focusing on the same topics, Purism stands apart from the crowd. How? In our approach. Most other companies build products that coincidentally put them, the vendor, in control. From the beginning, Purism has designed all its products to empower the user, not the vendor. All of our products show this approach–and this post will highlight some of our user-empowerment design decisions.
Rugged, Kaby Lake NVR computer has eight GbE ports with PoE
Axiomtek’s fanless, Linux-ready “eBOX671-517-FL” industrial NVR computer provides 6th or 7th Gen Core CPUs, 8x PoE-enabled GbE ports, 2x SATA slots, and 4x mini-PCIe slots.
Axiomtek has launched a rugged industrial computer for network video recorder (NVR) applications including security surveillance, optical inspection, and edge computing. The eBOX671-517-FL can connect up to 8x IP cameras via its Power-over-Ethernet capable Gigabit Ethernet ports with 802.3af/802.3at support at up to 90W.
Knowage Renews Sponsorship in Support of Open Source and Open Source Initiative
Knowage, the open source suite for modern Business Analytics, combining traditional and big data sources into valuable and meaningful information, has renewed their sponsorship of the the Open Source Initiative® (OSI). Knowage (formerly SpagoBI) has a 14-years history of open source collaboration, where individuals and companies work together to meet the latest analytical needs, including collaboration with current OSI Affiliate Members Eclipse Foundation, OW2, and Engineering Group- one of the world's leading specialist providers of services, software development and digital platforms that support both public and private companies or organizations through digital transformation.
Powered by a strong international open source community, and released under AGPL3, Knowage code is freely accessible on GitHub.
Akademy-es 2019 talks announced!
Akademy-es 2019 will be happening this June 28-30 in Vigo.
Quick start: Profiling local builds of Firefox for Android and GeckoView_example
A noteworthy item in there is "--with-java-bin-path". I've had trouble on Ubuntu with the system default Java not being the right version. This helps.
Note that if you're profiling, you really want to be doing a release build. The behaviour of release is different from an optimized build.
If you're debuging, you probably need --enable-debug. For details of how to debug, see GeckoView Debugging Native Code in Android Studio.
Next steps in privacy-preserving Telemetry with Prio
In late 2018 Mozilla conducted an experiment to collect browser Telemetry data with Prio, a privacy-preserving data collection system developed by Stanford Professor Dan Boneh and PhD candidate Henry Corrigan-Gibbs. That experiment was a success: it allowed us to validate that our Prio data collections were correct, efficient, and integrated well with our analysis pipeline. Today, we want to let you know about our next steps in testing data collection with Prio.
As part of Content Blocking, Firefox will soon include default protections against tracking. Our protections are built on top of a blocklist of known trackers. We expect trackers to react to our protections, and in some cases attempt to work around them. We can monitor how our blocklists are applied in Firefox to detect these workarounds.
GNOME: Ubuntu MATE 19.10 Picks GNOME MPV, GTK 3 Frame Profiler, and Ubuntu's Reason for Staying Behind GNOME's Latest
Programming/Development: Fortran and Python
Security: Windows Back Doors, BSD's Recent Security Innovations, China, Australia and Reproducible Builds in May 2019
today's howtos
