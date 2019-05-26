Networking board runs Linux on 16-core, -A72 LX2160A
SolidRun opened $550 pre-sales on a “HoneyComb LX2K” Mini-ITX board with a “CEx7 LX2160A” COM Express module that runs Linux on NXP’s 2.0GHz, 16-core -A72 LX2160A with up to 64GB DDR4 and dual 10GbE SFP+ ports.
SolidRun announced pre-sales of $550 for a developer-oriented “early access” version of a high-end networking board that showcases NXP’s 16-core, Cortex-A72 LX2160A. The beta-stage HoneyComb LX2K early access board ships in September and the final, $750 model with a few extra features will go on sale in October.
The HoneyComb LX2K is the latest in SolidRun’s line of Linux-driven ClearFog networking boards, and was originally called the ClearFog ITX. Recent models include the ClearFog CX 8K and ClearFog GT 8K, both of which use Marvell Armada SoCs. Like the ClearFog CX 8K, the HoneyComb LX2K is a sandwich-style board based on a COM Express Type 7 module, and it’s similarly equipped with 2x 10GbE SFP+ ports and a standard GbE port.
