Android Leftovers
Huawei P30 Pro camera update: the best gets better?
Android Q Beta 4 rolling out to Pixel devices, other supported devices to get update soon
Android Q Beta 4: ‘Screen attention’ keeps your screen on while looking at it
Latest Android Q beta hints at native support for face unlock
Lenovo Smart Clock, Note 10 rumors, 5G real-world experience, and Android Q Beta 4 [#acpodcast]
Sharing that Twitter post or Instagram pic will get easier with Android Q
Samsung Chromebook Pro Android Pie update finally arrives via Chrome OS Dev channel
ColorOS 6 (Android Pie) beta is here for the Realme 1 and Realme U1
Android Pie OTA now rolling out to Moto Z3, Z2 Force and Moto G6
Nokia Is Undercutting Everyone with a $160 Android Pie Phone
Google confirms some Android devices were infected with malware even before they shipped
Many Popular Android Apps Leak Sensitive Data, Leaving Millions Of Consumers At Risk
Best Android Apps — Tennis — June 2019
Best new mobile games on iOS and Android – June 2019 round-up
The Open Source Project That Keeps Google's Hands Off Your Android Data
Security: Cracking and Patching
Google's Android and Ark OS, GNU/Linux in Games' Back End (Stadia)
today's howtos
Automotive Grade Linux wins 2018 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for In-Vehicle Infotainment
Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) has been distinguished by Frost & Sullivan with the 2018 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for In-Vehicle Infotainment. The recognition was based on Frost & Sullivan’s analysis of the global in-vehicle infotainment market. The annual award is given to an organization which made an impact on creating value for its customers. The AGL Unified Code Base (UCB) is an open source software platform for that has been developed through a collaboration of various member companies for infotainment solutions, telematics, and instrument cluster applications.
