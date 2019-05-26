Games: OpenRA, Steam Play Proton, Space Haven, Prodeus, Insatia, Pixel Noir, Dead Cells, DASH: Danger Action Speed Heroes
-
The next release of OpenRA for classic Command & Conquer games will allow single-player saving
OpenRA will finally be letting you save your single-player games in the coming release, along with more helpful features it's looking good.
As a reminder: OpenRA is a free and open source game engine, developed to allow you to play Command & Conquer, Red Alert and Dune 2000 with Tiberian Sun coming eventually. You don't need to buy them either, since EA made them all free years ago. It's a very impressive game engine and already works beautifully in single-player and online but it doesn't have all the missions implemented from the campaigns just yet.
The next release they've written about, will be adding in the "most wanted missing feature" allowing you to save both skirmish games and missions in the campaigns. This is fantastic as some missions can take quite a while to do, having to blast through them in one go is not great.
-
Steam Play Proton 4.2-6 is out, DXVK rebuilt for increased performance
Valve and CodeWeavers have put out another update to Steam Play, with Proton 4.2-6 now available in your Steam client and on GitHub.
-
Space Haven Alpha 2 released, you can now build a fleet of ships
Space Haven, the in-development spaceship building and exploration sim from Bugbyte just had a pretty big update to the Alpha. Funded on Kickstarter, it's inspired by the likes of RimWorld and Oxygen Not Included combining elements of them both with the tile-building and gas-simulation into something unique.
-
Prodeus, the brutal looking FPS will be coming to GOG as well as Steam
The team behind Prodeus just recently announced that they've been approved to release their awesome and brutal looking FPS, Prodeus, on GOG later this year.
If you missed it, Prodeus is a FPS soaked in retro themes while also using a bunch of modern-looking rendering techniques. It creates a very usual style but I think it looks awesome. Featuring fast-paced action with plenty of destruction, a dynamic soundtrack as well as plenty of variety in the weaponry it looks incredible. It was funded on Kickstarter where they managed a pretty impressive campaign with over $100K in funding.
-
Insatia, a carnivorous worm simulator is coming to Linux and it's really weird - demo available
Insatia is one of those games that initially made me feel like my skin was crawling (much like Empires of the Undergrowth) but it's actually pretty fun. Another recent find thanks to the Steam Discovery Queue, surprising how often it shows me games I've not come across before.
It's a game of eat or be eaten, as you need to eat to grow and survive while also avoiding the snappy-jaws of other hungry creatures. It's a little tricky to get going but it has a fantastic idea.
-
Detective RPG with a film noir backdrop 'Pixel Noir' has entered Early Access with Linux support
With some lovely pixel art, Pixel Noir looks like one not to be missed. The story sounds pretty good too! Originally a rookie in the police, one mission went horribly wrong resulting in a hospital burning to the ground and your partner being killed. Now you're a private eye, just trying to get by while you're haunted by all sorts of questions and you need answers. A chance to clear your name will come along but it seems lots of things happen along the way.
-
Dead Cells has another update ready for testing in Beta, 2 million copies now sold
Seems like things are going very well for developer Motion Twin, as they've announced Dead Cells is getting another update and they've now sold over 2 million copies.
That's a very impressive number, one they must be incredibly happy with. Since they're a worker cooperative, all staff will be seeing a healthy amount from that too unlike a lot of bigger developers and publishers. They deserve it though, Dead Cells is an awesome and ridiculously addictive game. Intense action, beautiful artwork and a gameplay loop that I struggle to pull myself away from.
-
DASH: Danger Action Speed Heroes, the 2D platformer where you have creative power is out
DASH: Danger Action Speed Heroes, the 2D platformer where the worlds can be created by you is now in Early Access with same-day Linux support.
It's quite a hard-core platformer, with a high skill ceiling and it's fast-paced too. There's easier levels to try, sure but the whole point of DASH is the challenge with you trying out different characters and trying to beat scores. Bounce on enemies, dash, double-jump, bullet jump and more it's pretty amusing at times. If you like speed-running, this is exactly the type of game you need to try.
-
