Games: OpenRA, Steam Play Proton, Space Haven, Prodeus, Insatia, Pixel Noir, Dead Cells, DASH: Danger Action Speed Heroes

Friday 7th of June 2019
Gaming
  • The next release of OpenRA for classic Command & Conquer games will allow single-player saving

    OpenRA will finally be letting you save your single-player games in the coming release, along with more helpful features it's looking good.

    As a reminder: OpenRA is a free and open source game engine, developed to allow you to play Command & Conquer, Red Alert and Dune 2000 with Tiberian Sun coming eventually. You don't need to buy them either, since EA made them all free years ago. It's a very impressive game engine and already works beautifully in single-player and online but it doesn't have all the missions implemented from the campaigns just yet.

    The next release they've written about, will be adding in the "most wanted missing feature" allowing you to save both skirmish games and missions in the campaigns. This is fantastic as some missions can take quite a while to do, having to blast through them in one go is not great.

  • Steam Play Proton 4.2-6 is out, DXVK rebuilt for increased performance

    Valve and CodeWeavers have put out another update to Steam Play, with Proton 4.2-6 now available in your Steam client and on GitHub.

  • Space Haven Alpha 2 released, you can now build a fleet of ships

    Space Haven, the in-development spaceship building and exploration sim from Bugbyte just had a pretty big update to the Alpha. Funded on Kickstarter, it's inspired by the likes of RimWorld and Oxygen Not Included combining elements of them both with the tile-building and gas-simulation into something unique.

  • Prodeus, the brutal looking FPS will be coming to GOG as well as Steam

    The team behind Prodeus just recently announced that they've been approved to release their awesome and brutal looking FPS, Prodeus, on GOG later this year.

    If you missed it, Prodeus is a FPS soaked in retro themes while also using a bunch of modern-looking rendering techniques. It creates a very usual style but I think it looks awesome. Featuring fast-paced action with plenty of destruction, a dynamic soundtrack as well as plenty of variety in the weaponry it looks incredible. It was funded on Kickstarter where they managed a pretty impressive campaign with over $100K in funding.

  • Insatia, a carnivorous worm simulator is coming to Linux and it's really weird - demo available

    Insatia is one of those games that initially made me feel like my skin was crawling (much like Empires of the Undergrowth) but it's actually pretty fun. Another recent find thanks to the Steam Discovery Queue, surprising how often it shows me games I've not come across before.

    It's a game of eat or be eaten, as you need to eat to grow and survive while also avoiding the snappy-jaws of other hungry creatures. It's a little tricky to get going but it has a fantastic idea.

  • Detective RPG with a film noir backdrop 'Pixel Noir' has entered Early Access with Linux support

    With some lovely pixel art, Pixel Noir looks like one not to be missed. The story sounds pretty good too! Originally a rookie in the police, one mission went horribly wrong resulting in a hospital burning to the ground and your partner being killed. Now you're a private eye, just trying to get by while you're haunted by all sorts of questions and you need answers. A chance to clear your name will come along but it seems lots of things happen along the way.

  • Dead Cells has another update ready for testing in Beta, 2 million copies now sold

    Seems like things are going very well for developer Motion Twin, as they've announced Dead Cells is getting another update and they've now sold over 2 million copies.

    That's a very impressive number, one they must be incredibly happy with. Since they're a worker cooperative, all staff will be seeing a healthy amount from that too unlike a lot of bigger developers and publishers. They deserve it though, Dead Cells is an awesome and ridiculously addictive game. Intense action, beautiful artwork and a gameplay loop that I struggle to pull myself away from.

  • DASH: Danger Action Speed Heroes, the 2D platformer where you have creative power is out

    DASH: Danger Action Speed Heroes, the 2D platformer where the worlds can be created by you is now in Early Access with same-day Linux support.

    It's quite a hard-core platformer, with a high skill ceiling and it's fast-paced too. There's easier levels to try, sure but the whole point of DASH is the challenge with you trying out different characters and trying to beat scores. Bounce on enemies, dash, double-jump, bullet jump and more it's pretty amusing at times. If you like speed-running, this is exactly the type of game you need to try.

Security: Cracking and Patching

  • NYS and IFMIS among government websites hacked
    The National Youth Service (NYS) and Integrated Financial Management System (IFMIS) are among host of government websites that were Monday attacked by an Indonesia hacker group, Kurd Electronic Team. The portals were attacked in the morning with hackers placing their logo on the landing pages, in a clear indication they have taken control of the site. All the hacked websites are on servers powered by the Unix-based FreeBSD operating system.
  • Security updates for Friday
  • Action required! Exim mail servers need urgent patching
  • VideoLAN releases VLC 3.0.7
    The new 3.0.7 release for the VideoLAN multimedia player VLC was tagged in git almost two weeks ago but it took until today to find official tarballs on their web site. By the looks of the git log I can only assume that the VideoLAN developers needed to fix some annoying post-release bugs first. The ChangeLog documents that the focus of the developers is mostly on the Android, MacOS and Windows platforms, presumably because that is where most of the issues are found? Also – through sponsoring by the European Commission’s EU-FOSSA2 program – more than 35 security bugs were fixed. So I built new ‘vlc‘ packages for Slackware 14.2 and -current yesterday and uploaded them to my repository. Between the previous 3.0.6 and this 3.0.7 release I updated some of the packages’ internal libraries: bluray, dav1d, dvdnav, ebml, matroska. If you want to know what you can expect from the VLC 3.x releases (as opposed to the 2.x releases which took way too many years to get obsoleted) you can read this older article on my blog.

Google's Android and Ark OS, GNU/Linux in Games' Back End (Stadia)

  • Google warns of US national security risks from Huawei ban
    Google has warned the Trump administration it risks compromising US national security if it pushes ahead with sweeping export restrictions on Huawei, as the technology group seeks to continue doing business with the blacklisted Chinese company. Senior executives at Google are pushing US officials to exempt it from a ban on exports to Huawei without a licence approved by Washington, according to three people briefed on the conversations.
  • Google Argues Banning Huawei Could Be A “US National Security Risk”
    he Chinese smartphone company is already under a 90-day trial period after which it won’t be able to use Google’s Android and services on its new devices. Huawei has also said they are working hard to quickly release their new Android alternative OS, which would most likely be called Ark OS.
  • Google Stadia Pricing Revealed (And It’s a Bit Confusing Tbh)
    Google today revealed pricing for its Linux-Powered game streaming service Stadia — and well, it’s all a bit confusing. Stadia is Google’s console-free way to game on your TV, your laptop, or anywhere else with a decent internet connection and the Google Chrome browser to hand. And, instead of downloading games locally to play on hardware in your room, games run in the cloud, on Google servers. The company says Stadia is able to deliver over 10 teraflops of graphics processing power, far beyond anything a home games console currently offers. But then again, you probably know all that; those details were revealed back in March.
  • Google Stadia Price, Games, Release Date, And Subscription Model Revealed

today's howtos

Automotive Grade Linux wins 2018 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for In-Vehicle Infotainment

Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) has been distinguished by Frost & Sullivan with the 2018 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for In-Vehicle Infotainment. The recognition was based on Frost & Sullivan’s analysis of the global in-vehicle infotainment market. The annual award is given to an organization which made an impact on creating value for its customers. The AGL Unified Code Base (UCB) is an open source software platform for that has been developed through a collaboration of various member companies for infotainment solutions, telematics, and instrument cluster applications. Read more

