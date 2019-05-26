5 reasons to use Kubernetes
Kubernetes is the de facto open source container orchestration tool for enterprises. It provides application deployment, scaling, container management, and other capabilities, and it enables enterprises to optimize hardware resource utilization and increase production uptime through fault-tolerant functionality at speed. The project was initially developed by Google, which donated the project to the Cloud-Native Computing Foundation. In 2018, it became the first CNCF project to graduate.
This is all well and good, but it doesn't explain why development and operations should invest their valuable time and effort in Kubernetes. The reason Kubernetes is so useful is that it helps dev and ops quickly solve the problems they struggle with every day.
Following are five ways Kubernetes' capabilities help dev and ops professionals address their most common problems.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 425 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: Cracking and Patching
Google's Android and Ark OS, GNU/Linux in Games' Back End (Stadia)
today's howtos
Automotive Grade Linux wins 2018 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for In-Vehicle Infotainment
Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) has been distinguished by Frost & Sullivan with the 2018 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for In-Vehicle Infotainment. The recognition was based on Frost & Sullivan’s analysis of the global in-vehicle infotainment market. The annual award is given to an organization which made an impact on creating value for its customers. The AGL Unified Code Base (UCB) is an open source software platform for that has been developed through a collaboration of various member companies for infotainment solutions, telematics, and instrument cluster applications.
Recent comments
4 hours 29 min ago
4 hours 59 min ago
13 hours 10 min ago
14 hours 25 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago