Security: Cracking and Patching NYS and IFMIS among government websites hacked The National Youth Service (NYS) and Integrated Financial Management System (IFMIS) are among host of government websites that were Monday attacked by an Indonesia hacker group, Kurd Electronic Team. The portals were attacked in the morning with hackers placing their logo on the landing pages, in a clear indication they have taken control of the site. All the hacked websites are on servers powered by the Unix-based FreeBSD operating system.

Security updates for Friday

Action required! Exim mail servers need urgent patching

VideoLAN releases VLC 3.0.7 The new 3.0.7 release for the VideoLAN multimedia player VLC was tagged in git almost two weeks ago but it took until today to find official tarballs on their web site. By the looks of the git log I can only assume that the VideoLAN developers needed to fix some annoying post-release bugs first. The ChangeLog documents that the focus of the developers is mostly on the Android, MacOS and Windows platforms, presumably because that is where most of the issues are found? Also – through sponsoring by the European Commission’s EU-FOSSA2 program – more than 35 security bugs were fixed. So I built new ‘vlc‘ packages for Slackware 14.2 and -current yesterday and uploaded them to my repository. Between the previous 3.0.6 and this 3.0.7 release I updated some of the packages’ internal libraries: bluray, dav1d, dvdnav, ebml, matroska. If you want to know what you can expect from the VLC 3.x releases (as opposed to the 2.x releases which took way too many years to get obsoleted) you can read this older article on my blog.

Google's Android and Ark OS, GNU/Linux in Games' Back End (Stadia) Google warns of US national security risks from Huawei ban Google has warned the Trump administration it risks compromising US national security if it pushes ahead with sweeping export restrictions on Huawei, as the technology group seeks to continue doing business with the blacklisted Chinese company. Senior executives at Google are pushing US officials to exempt it from a ban on exports to Huawei without a licence approved by Washington, according to three people briefed on the conversations.

Google Argues Banning Huawei Could Be A “US National Security Risk” he Chinese smartphone company is already under a 90-day trial period after which it won’t be able to use Google’s Android and services on its new devices. Huawei has also said they are working hard to quickly release their new Android alternative OS, which would most likely be called Ark OS.

Google Stadia Pricing Revealed (And It’s a Bit Confusing Tbh) Google today revealed pricing for its Linux-Powered game streaming service Stadia — and well, it’s all a bit confusing. Stadia is Google’s console-free way to game on your TV, your laptop, or anywhere else with a decent internet connection and the Google Chrome browser to hand. And, instead of downloading games locally to play on hardware in your room, games run in the cloud, on Google servers. The company says Stadia is able to deliver over 10 teraflops of graphics processing power, far beyond anything a home games console currently offers. But then again, you probably know all that; those details were revealed back in March.

Google Stadia Price, Games, Release Date, And Subscription Model Revealed