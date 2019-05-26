IPFire 2.23 - Core Update 132 released
The next version of IPFire is ready: IPFire 2.23 - Core Update 132. This update contains various security fixes and improvements to secure systems that are vulnerable to recently-published problems in Intel processors.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 460 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security: Cracking and Patching
Google's Android and Ark OS, GNU/Linux in Games' Back End (Stadia)
today's howtos
Automotive Grade Linux wins 2018 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for In-Vehicle Infotainment
Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) has been distinguished by Frost & Sullivan with the 2018 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for In-Vehicle Infotainment. The recognition was based on Frost & Sullivan’s analysis of the global in-vehicle infotainment market. The annual award is given to an organization which made an impact on creating value for its customers. The AGL Unified Code Base (UCB) is an open source software platform for that has been developed through a collaboration of various member companies for infotainment solutions, telematics, and instrument cluster applications.
Recent comments
4 hours 29 min ago
4 hours 59 min ago
13 hours 10 min ago
14 hours 25 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 2 hours ago
1 day 13 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago