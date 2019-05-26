Programming: AWK, Outreachy, Python and LLVM
-
A muggle's guide to AWK arrays: 1
If (like me) you don't have a degree in computer science and haven't done a lot of programming, you might have the impression that AWK arrays are highly technical things best left for AWK wizards to play with.
I'd agree that AWK arrays can be a little intimidating, but they're very, very useful. In this series of occasional blog posts I hope to make arrays less scary for AWK users. I'll assume that readers already know the basics of AWK syntax and uses, but haven't had much to do with AWK arrays. (Tutorials Point has a nice series of webpages introducing AWK.)
-
Outreachy Week 1 – Week 3: Working Remotely is Hard
Time flies! I am already into the 3rd week of the internship, which is also a perfect time for a retrospective. This is an honest share to what working remotely has been like for me and also a report to record what I’ve been doing these three weeks.
-
Concurrency in Python
Computing has evolved over time and more and more ways have come up to make computers run even faster. What if instead of executing a single instruction at a time, we can also execute several instructions at the same time? This would mean a significant increase in the performance of a system.
Through concurrency, we can achieve this and our Python programs will be able to handle even more requests at a single time, and over time leading to impressive performance gains.
In this article, we will discuss concurrency in the context of Python programming, the various forms it comes in and we will speed up a simple program in order to see the performance gains in practice.
-
LLVM/Clang 9.0 Merges Support For Intel "Cooperlake" CPU Target
The LLVM 9.0 compiler code in development along with the Clang 9.0 C/C++ front-end now have support for the -march=cooperlake target for optimizing the generated code for next-generation Intel Cooper Lake processors.
Cooper Lake is the successor to the recently launched Cascade Lake processors. Cooper Lake sticks with 14nm++ and is expected to be out in H1'2020 with support for eight memory channels per CPU, possible PCI Express 4.0, and other modest improvements over current-generation Xeon Scalable processors.
-
Talk Python to Me: #215 The software powering Talk Python courses and podcast
-
More in Tux Machines
Highlights
Security: Cracking and Patching
Google's Android and Ark OS, GNU/Linux in Games' Back End (Stadia)
today's howtos
Automotive Grade Linux wins 2018 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for In-Vehicle Infotainment
Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) has been distinguished by Frost & Sullivan with the 2018 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for In-Vehicle Infotainment. The recognition was based on Frost & Sullivan’s analysis of the global in-vehicle infotainment market. The annual award is given to an organization which made an impact on creating value for its customers. The AGL Unified Code Base (UCB) is an open source software platform for that has been developed through a collaboration of various member companies for infotainment solutions, telematics, and instrument cluster applications.
