today's howtos
-
An Introduction to Kubernetes Secrets and ConfigMaps
-
Configuring Eaton 3S UPS with Fedora 30
-
findmnt – Shows Currently Mounted File Systems in Linux
-
Accessing Apache Kafka in Strimzi: Part 2 – Node ports
-
How to download & install qbittorrent and Deluge on a Linux
-
Install CentOS on Windows 10 subsystem for Linux
-
7 Free Linux Shell Scripting Courses For Programmers In 2019
-
How Linux can help with your spelling
-
How to download and install Unix Solaris OS on VirtualBox
-
Security: Cracking and Patching
Google's Android and Ark OS, GNU/Linux in Games' Back End (Stadia)
Automotive Grade Linux wins 2018 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for In-Vehicle Infotainment
Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) has been distinguished by Frost & Sullivan with the 2018 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for In-Vehicle Infotainment. The recognition was based on Frost & Sullivan’s analysis of the global in-vehicle infotainment market. The annual award is given to an organization which made an impact on creating value for its customers. The AGL Unified Code Base (UCB) is an open source software platform for that has been developed through a collaboration of various member companies for infotainment solutions, telematics, and instrument cluster applications.
