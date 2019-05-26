Google's Android and Ark OS, GNU/Linux in Games' Back End (Stadia)
Google warns of US national security risks from Huawei ban
Google has warned the Trump administration it risks compromising US national security if it pushes ahead with sweeping export restrictions on Huawei, as the technology group seeks to continue doing business with the blacklisted Chinese company.
Senior executives at Google are pushing US officials to exempt it from a ban on exports to Huawei without a licence approved by Washington, according to three people briefed on the conversations.
Google Argues Banning Huawei Could Be A “US National Security Risk”
he Chinese smartphone company is already under a 90-day trial period after which it won’t be able to use Google’s Android and services on its new devices. Huawei has also said they are working hard to quickly release their new Android alternative OS, which would most likely be called Ark OS.
Google Stadia Pricing Revealed (And It’s a Bit Confusing Tbh)
Google today revealed pricing for its Linux-Powered game streaming service Stadia — and well, it’s all a bit confusing.
Stadia is Google’s console-free way to game on your TV, your laptop, or anywhere else with a decent internet connection and the Google Chrome browser to hand.
And, instead of downloading games locally to play on hardware in your room, games run in the cloud, on Google servers.
The company says Stadia is able to deliver over 10 teraflops of graphics processing power, far beyond anything a home games console currently offers.
But then again, you probably know all that; those details were revealed back in March.
Google Stadia Price, Games, Release Date, And Subscription Model Revealed
Security: Cracking and Patching
Automotive Grade Linux wins 2018 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for In-Vehicle Infotainment
Automotive Grade Linux (AGL) has been distinguished by Frost & Sullivan with the 2018 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for In-Vehicle Infotainment. The recognition was based on Frost & Sullivan’s analysis of the global in-vehicle infotainment market. The annual award is given to an organization which made an impact on creating value for its customers. The AGL Unified Code Base (UCB) is an open source software platform for that has been developed through a collaboration of various member companies for infotainment solutions, telematics, and instrument cluster applications.
