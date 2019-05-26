Security: Cracking and Patching
NYS and IFMIS among government websites hacked
The National Youth Service (NYS) and Integrated Financial Management System (IFMIS) are among host of government websites that were Monday attacked by an Indonesia hacker group, Kurd Electronic Team.
The portals were attacked in the morning with hackers placing their logo on the landing pages, in a clear indication they have taken control of the site.
All the hacked websites are on servers powered by the Unix-based FreeBSD operating system.
Security updates for Friday
Action required! Exim mail servers need urgent patching
VideoLAN releases VLC 3.0.7
The new 3.0.7 release for the VideoLAN multimedia player VLC was tagged in git almost two weeks ago but it took until today to find official tarballs on their web site. By the looks of the git log I can only assume that the VideoLAN developers needed to fix some annoying post-release bugs first.
The ChangeLog documents that the focus of the developers is mostly on the Android, MacOS and Windows platforms, presumably because that is where most of the issues are found? Also – through sponsoring by the European Commission’s EU-FOSSA2 program – more than 35 security bugs were fixed.
So I built new ‘vlc‘ packages for Slackware 14.2 and -current yesterday and uploaded them to my repository. Between the previous 3.0.6 and this 3.0.7 release I updated some of the packages’ internal libraries: bluray, dav1d, dvdnav, ebml, matroska. If you want to know what you can expect from the VLC 3.x releases (as opposed to the 2.x releases which took way too many years to get obsoleted) you can read this older article on my blog.
