KDE: Kdenlive Scores Another Big Bug Fix Update, Krita at the 2019 Libre Graphics Meeting
Kdenlive Scores Another Big Bug Fix Update
“The second minor release of the 19.04 series is out with 77 bug fixes and minor usability improvements. Among the highlights for this release are fixes for compositing issues, misbehaving guides/markers and grouping inconsistencies,” they say.
The Kdenlive Windows build — yup, the app is also available for Windows — has also been updated to better support dark themes (by showing white icons) and slideshows.
Although not part of this release, the Kdenlive team say work has begun on a revamp of the Titler feature. This is being done as part of the Google Summer of Code (GSoC), so expect to hear further updates on that effort soon.
You can download an AppImage of Kdenlive 19.0.4.2 right now from the Kdenlive servers. AppImages don’t need to be installed, work on virtually every Linux distro, and contain all the dependencies required to run.
Krita at the 2019 Libre Graphics Meeting
Krita project maintainer Boudewijn gave the first presentation, State of the Libre Graphics. It was recorded, but the videos have not been announced yet. The link goes to the slides. This presentation is a sort of a mix between a keynote and an update on what all of the libre graphics projects have been doing since the last LGM. There were were about thirty projects who had sent in slides, which is about double from last year. Libre graphics is healthy!
Other things that were going on were discussions about spot colors with Jan Peter Homann from Freie Farbe. Spot colors aren’t much used by creative painters, but people who design magazine covers, packaging or similar things often need them. Freie Farbe’s spot colors are defined in Lab, which theoretically makes adding support to Krita for their system very easy.
There were other discussions about how projects could give users support, an introduction into hacking on Blender, a presentation of Krita’s new HDR capabilities and much, much more.
Boudewijn attended the Inkscape hackfest, and invited an Inkscape developer to the 2020 Krita Sprint, which will likely be in Rennes. Inter-project communication is important!
