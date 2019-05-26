GNOME Desktop/GTK: Dashes and Gnome-gitg Split View
Okay Dash to Panel, That Does Looks Super Slick…
I haven’t used a Windows desktop “properly” for around 8 years or so (and can’t say I miss it, either).
Back when I first started this blog I had a multi-boot set up on my PC that married a (seemingly endless) stack of Linux distros with a version (I forget which) of Windows 7.
— Why am I talking about Windows 7?
Well, because one of the things I really remember being quite “cool” about it — please note: I use the term loosely — was a feature called Aero Peek.
Gnome-gitg Split View feature progress. [GSoC]
Introducing split view in gitg is comprised of small small tasks just like any other software feature requires.
One such task is:- Gitg should be able to detect binaries and images diffs if these are in the diffs then split-view simply does not makes sense.
Dash to Panel is one of the best GNOME extensions available IMO. In one stroke it changes the GNOME Shell desktop experience in to a more traditional layout.
Both the Dash to Panel and code-cousin Dash to Dock GNOME extensions offer a window preview feature similar to Aero Peek. It’s an optional setting, but it’s there; it’s not new.
