Kernel: Amlogic, Mesa and Btrfs
Amlogic Video Decode Driver Revised A Ninth Time In Pursuit Of The Linux Kernel
Going back to last year we've been watching the progress of an open-source Amlogic video decode driver for the likes of the Amlogic GXBB/GXL/GXM chipsets. That driver has yet to be mainlined but is now up to its ninth round of public review.
Maxime Jourdan of BayLibre continues work on this Amlogic video decoder which at present is still just supporting MPEG-1/MPEG-2 formats but with plans for MPEG-4, H.264, HEVC, and even VP9 in the future.
Mesa 19.2 RADV Driver Now Fully Supports EXT_sample_locations For Possible AA Benefits
The Mesa 19.2 Git code as of today now has support in the RADV Vulkan driver for the VK_EXT_sample_locations extension that can be used for potentially enhancing anti-aliasing quality.
Months ago was some minimal work around handling VK_EXT_sample_locations in RADV but now Samuel Pitoiset of Valve has landed a series of patches into Mesa Git for properly plumbing this extension in Mesa. VK_EXT_sample_locations has been around since Vulkan 1.0.60 and allows an application to modify the location of samples within a pixel for rasterization. Applications / game engines can specify alternative sample locations for each pixel in a group of adjacent pixels to allow for possible anti-aliasing quality improvements.
SUSE Reworking Btrfs File-System's Locking Code
SUSE continues to back the Btrfs file-system and as part of that investing in new/improved functionality around this Linux file-system once billed as the competitor to ZFS. This week one of the SUSE developers sent out a set of patches implementing a new "DRW" lock and wiring that into the file-system driver.
