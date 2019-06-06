Android Leftovers
Android warning over 230 apps that can BREAK your phone – delete them now
Update! Android patch fixes 8 critical flaws
Android backdoor demonstrates vulnerabilities in the mobile supply chain
Google Stadia Unlikely To Support Android TV Devices At Launch
Why Android Q Fully Gestural Navigation is worth the wait
Nokia launches cheapest smartphone to power Android Q for about US$112
Top 10 must have and useful apps for Android: Nova Launcher, Swiftkey, WPS Office, LastPass, and more
Kernel: Amlogic, Mesa and Btrfs
GNOME Desktop/GTK: Dashes and Gnome-gitg Split View
KDE: Kdenlive Scores Another Big Bug Fix Update, Krita at the 2019 Libre Graphics Meeting
Security: Cracking and Patching
