Android Leftovers

Saturday 8th of June 2019 07:16:09 AM
Android
Kernel: Amlogic, Mesa and Btrfs

  • Amlogic Video Decode Driver Revised A Ninth Time In Pursuit Of The Linux Kernel
    Going back to last year we've been watching the progress of an open-source Amlogic video decode driver for the likes of the Amlogic GXBB/GXL/GXM chipsets. That driver has yet to be mainlined but is now up to its ninth round of public review. Maxime Jourdan of BayLibre continues work on this Amlogic video decoder which at present is still just supporting MPEG-1/MPEG-2 formats but with plans for MPEG-4, H.264, HEVC, and even VP9 in the future.
  • Mesa 19.2 RADV Driver Now Fully Supports EXT_sample_locations For Possible AA Benefits
    The Mesa 19.2 Git code as of today now has support in the RADV Vulkan driver for the VK_EXT_sample_locations extension that can be used for potentially enhancing anti-aliasing quality.  Months ago was some minimal work around handling VK_EXT_sample_locations in RADV but now Samuel Pitoiset of Valve has landed a series of patches into Mesa Git for properly plumbing this extension in Mesa. VK_EXT_sample_locations has been around since Vulkan 1.0.60 and allows an application to modify the location of samples within a pixel for rasterization. Applications / game engines can specify alternative sample locations for each pixel in a group of adjacent pixels to allow for possible anti-aliasing quality improvements.
  • SUSE Reworking Btrfs File-System's Locking Code
    SUSE continues to back the Btrfs file-system and as part of that investing in new/improved functionality around this Linux file-system once billed as the competitor to ZFS. This week one of the SUSE developers sent out a set of patches implementing a new "DRW" lock and wiring that into the file-system driver.

GNOME Desktop/GTK: Dashes and Gnome-gitg Split View

  • Okay Dash to Panel, That Does Looks Super Slick…
    I haven’t used a Windows desktop “properly” for around 8 years or so (and can’t say I miss it, either). Back when I first started this blog I had a multi-boot set up on my PC that married a (seemingly endless) stack of Linux distros with a version (I forget which) of Windows 7. — Why am I talking about Windows 7? Well, because one of the things I really remember being quite “cool” about it — please note: I use the term loosely — was a feature called Aero Peek.
  • Gnome-gitg Split View feature progress. [GSoC]
    Introducing split view in gitg is comprised of small small tasks just like any other software feature requires. One such task is:- Gitg should be able to detect binaries and images diffs if these are in the diffs then split-view simply does not makes sense. [...] Dash to Panel is one of the best GNOME extensions available IMO. In one stroke it changes the GNOME Shell desktop experience in to a more traditional layout. Both the Dash to Panel and code-cousin Dash to Dock GNOME extensions offer a window preview feature similar to Aero Peek. It’s an optional setting, but it’s there; it’s not new.

KDE: Kdenlive Scores Another Big Bug Fix Update, Krita at the 2019 Libre Graphics Meeting

  • Kdenlive Scores Another Big Bug Fix Update
    “The second minor release of the 19.04 series is out with 77 bug fixes and minor usability improvements. Among the highlights for this release are fixes for compositing issues, misbehaving guides/markers and grouping inconsistencies,” they say. The Kdenlive Windows build — yup, the app is also available for Windows — has also been updated to better support dark themes (by showing white icons) and slideshows. Although not part of this release, the Kdenlive team say work has begun on a revamp of the Titler feature. This is being done as part of the Google Summer of Code (GSoC), so expect to hear further updates on that effort soon. You can download an AppImage of Kdenlive 19.0.4.2 right now from the Kdenlive servers. AppImages don’t need to be installed, work on virtually every Linux distro, and contain all the dependencies required to run.
  • Krita at the 2019 Libre Graphics Meeting
    Krita project maintainer Boudewijn gave the first presentation, State of the Libre Graphics. It was recorded, but the videos have not been announced yet. The link goes to the slides. This presentation is a sort of a mix between a keynote and an update on what all of the libre graphics projects have been doing since the last LGM. There were were about thirty projects who had sent in slides, which is about double from last year. Libre graphics is healthy! Other things that were going on were discussions about spot colors with Jan Peter Homann from Freie Farbe. Spot colors aren’t much used by creative painters, but people who design magazine covers, packaging or similar things often need them. Freie Farbe’s spot colors are defined in Lab, which theoretically makes adding support to Krita for their system very easy. There were other discussions about how projects could give users support, an introduction into hacking on Blender, a presentation of Krita’s new HDR capabilities and much, much more. Boudewijn attended the Inkscape hackfest, and invited an Inkscape developer to the 2020 Krita Sprint, which will likely be in Rennes. Inter-project communication is important!

Security: Cracking and Patching

  • NYS and IFMIS among government websites hacked
    The National Youth Service (NYS) and Integrated Financial Management System (IFMIS) are among host of government websites that were Monday attacked by an Indonesia hacker group, Kurd Electronic Team. The portals were attacked in the morning with hackers placing their logo on the landing pages, in a clear indication they have taken control of the site. All the hacked websites are on servers powered by the Unix-based FreeBSD operating system.
  • Security updates for Friday
  • Action required! Exim mail servers need urgent patching
  • VideoLAN releases VLC 3.0.7
    The new 3.0.7 release for the VideoLAN multimedia player VLC was tagged in git almost two weeks ago but it took until today to find official tarballs on their web site. By the looks of the git log I can only assume that the VideoLAN developers needed to fix some annoying post-release bugs first. The ChangeLog documents that the focus of the developers is mostly on the Android, MacOS and Windows platforms, presumably because that is where most of the issues are found? Also – through sponsoring by the European Commission’s EU-FOSSA2 program – more than 35 security bugs were fixed. So I built new ‘vlc‘ packages for Slackware 14.2 and -current yesterday and uploaded them to my repository. Between the previous 3.0.6 and this 3.0.7 release I updated some of the packages’ internal libraries: bluray, dav1d, dvdnav, ebml, matroska. If you want to know what you can expect from the VLC 3.x releases (as opposed to the 2.x releases which took way too many years to get obsoleted) you can read this older article on my blog.

