FreeBSD 11.3 Beta 3 The third BETA build of the 11.3-RELEASE release cycle is now available. Installation images are available for: o 11.3-BETA3 amd64 GENERIC o 11.3-BETA3 i386 GENERIC o 11.3-BETA3 powerpc GENERIC o 11.3-BETA3 powerpc64 GENERIC64 o 11.3-BETA3 sparc64 GENERIC o 11.3-BETA3 armv6 BANANAPI o 11.3-BETA3 armv6 BEAGLEBONE o 11.3-BETA3 armv6 CUBIEBOARD o 11.3-BETA3 armv6 CUBIEBOARD2 o 11.3-BETA3 armv6 CUBOX-HUMMINGBOARD o 11.3-BETA3 armv6 RPI-B o 11.3-BETA3 armv6 RPI2 o 11.3-BETA3 armv6 PANDABOARD o 11.3-BETA3 armv6 WANDBOARD o 11.3-BETA3 aarch64 GENERIC Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access. Additionally, the root user password is set to root. It is strongly recommended to change the password for both users after gaining access to the system. Installer images and memory stick images are available here: https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/11.3/ The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail. If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR system or on the -stable mailing list. If you would like to use SVN to do a source based update of an existing system, use the "stable/11" branch. A summary of changes since 11.3-BETA2 includes: o Support for the IPV6_NEXTHOP option has been restored. o Warnings for IPsec algorithms deprecated in RFC 8221 have been added. o Fix for FC-Tape bugs. o A fix in jail_getid(3) for jail(8) ID 0. o Warnings for weaker geli(4) algorithms have been added. o Various updates and fixes in libarchive(3). o A fix in cxgbe(4) to address a connection hang when running iozone over an NFS-mounted share. o A fix to the zfs(8) 'userspace' subcommand where all unresolved UIDs after the first were ignored. o An apm(8) fix to correct battery life calculation. o The default size of Vagrant images has been increased. o Reporting on deprecated features for all major FreeBSD versions has been merged. A list of changes since 11.2-RELEASE is available in the stable/11 release notes: https://www.freebsd.org/relnotes/11-STABLE/relnotes/article.html Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be updated on an ongoing basis as the 11.3-RELEASE cycle progresses. === Virtual Machine Disk Images === VM disk images are available for the amd64, i386, and aarch64 architectures. Disk images may be downloaded from the following URL (or any of the FreeBSD FTP mirrors): https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/VM-IMAGES/11.3-BETA3/ The partition layout is: ~ 16 kB - freebsd-boot GPT partition type (bootfs GPT label) ~ 1 GB - freebsd-swap GPT partition type (swapfs GPT label) ~ 20 GB - freebsd-ufs GPT partition type (rootfs GPT label) The disk images are available in QCOW2, VHD, VMDK, and raw disk image formats. The image download size is approximately 135 MB and 165 MB respectively (amd64/i386), decompressing to a 21 GB sparse image. Note regarding arm64/aarch64 virtual machine images: a modified QEMU EFI loader file is needed for qemu-system-aarch64 to be able to boot the virtual machine images. See this page for more information: https://wiki.freebsd.org/arm64/QEMU To boot the VM image, run: % qemu-system-aarch64 -m 4096M -cpu cortex-a57 -M virt \ -bios QEMU_EFI.fd -serial telnet::4444,server -nographic \ -drive if=none,file=VMDISK,id=hd0 \ -device virtio-blk-device,drive=hd0 \ -device virtio-net-device,netdev=net0 \ -netdev user,id=net0 Be sure to replace "VMDISK" with the path to the virtual machine image. === Amazon EC2 AMI Images === FreeBSD/amd64 EC2 AMIs are available in the following regions: eu-north-1 region: ami-07fd27786377bc6fd ap-south-1 region: ami-01f208a9f001a22e2 eu-west-3 region: ami-085439f21755d95a4 eu-west-2 region: ami-0993e4ba21a62262d eu-west-1 region: ami-0f2f6a13b79dd804b ap-northeast-2 region: ami-07164fb9df8db807f ap-northeast-1 region: ami-0c1b2bbd0b1cced6e sa-east-1 region: ami-0d51b7b8c6a2f8a57 ca-central-1 region: ami-054c4785980cbfbb4 ap-southeast-1 region: ami-07cbfed103b47434a ap-southeast-2 region: ami-06e7f111242f4a03e eu-central-1 region: ami-05b82446f270f2c7e us-east-1 region: ami-0b3ea59d3140af471 us-east-2 region: ami-0b59f21c8a159bf51 us-west-1 region: ami-0a6d215b372bd8a86 us-west-2 region: ami-0861887499c7e29c3 === Vagrant Images === FreeBSD/amd64 images are available on the Hashicorp Atlas site, and can be installed by running: % vagrant init freebsd/FreeBSD-11.3-BETA3 % vagrant up === Upgrading === The freebsd-update(8) utility supports binary upgrades of amd64 and i386 systems running earlier FreeBSD releases. Systems running earlier FreeBSD releases can upgrade as follows: # freebsd-update upgrade -r 11.3-BETA3 During this process, freebsd-update(8) may ask the user to help by merging some configuration files or by confirming that the automatically performed merging was done correctly. # freebsd-update install The system must be rebooted with the newly installed kernel before continuing. # shutdown -r now After rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to install the new userland components: # freebsd-update install It is recommended to rebuild and install all applications if possible, especially if upgrading from an earlier FreeBSD release, for example, FreeBSD 10.x. Alternatively, the user can install misc/compat10x and other compatibility libraries, afterwards the system must be rebooted into the new userland:

  # shutdown -r now

Finally, after rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to remove stale files:

  # freebsd-update install

Free and Open Source Trello Alternative OpenProject 9 Released OpenProject is a collaborative open source project management software. It’s an alternative to proprietary solutions like Trello and Jira. You can use it for free if it’s for personal use and you set it up (and host it) on your own server. This way, you control your data. Of course, you get access to premium features and priority help if you are a Cloud or Enterprise edition user. The OpenProject 9 release emphasizes on new board views, package list view, and work templates.