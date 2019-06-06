Language Selection

Free and Open Source Trello Alternative OpenProject 9 Released

OpenProject is a collaborative open source project management software. It’s an alternative to proprietary solutions like Trello and Jira.

You can use it for free if it’s for personal use and you set it up (and host it) on your own server. This way, you control your data.

Of course, you get access to premium features and priority help if you are a Cloud or Enterprise edition user.

The OpenProject 9 release emphasizes on new board views, package list view, and work templates.

KDE: GCompris, Akademy and GSoC

  • Multiple Datasets: Overview
    For Google Summer of Code 2019, I am working on KDE community's project Gcompris. GCompris is a high quality educational software suite, including a large number of activities for children aged 2 to 10. Currently GCompris offers more than 100 activities, and more are being developed. For me the journey from making my first contribution to Gcompris, to my Google Summer of Code Project has been very interesting, and in this post I'll be discussing about my GSoC project i.e Adding multiple datasets to Gcompris
  • I'm going to Akademy!
    Akademy is free to attend however you need to register to reserve your space, so head to https://akademy.kde.org/2019/register and press the buttons. Akademy is very important to meet people, discuss future plans, learn about new stuff and make friends for life! Note this year the recommended accomodations are a bit on the expensive side, so you may want to hurry and apply for Travel support. The last round is open until July 1st.
  • GSoC’19 Project : Milestone 1
    After a couple weeks of discussions, bug reporting, fixing and coding with lots of people from the KDE Community, KNotifications can now be used for applications targeted towards the Windows 10 OS. Yes! KNotifications could well be supporting Windows 10 native notifications within the next couple releases. Any and all KDE applications using KNotifications need not change their code base to enjoy this new feature! More details follow:-

Fedora: DNF, Fedora Program Management, PHP and Fedora Magazine

  • PostgreSQL and upgrades
    As mentioned previously, I run a personal Fediverse instance with Pleroma, which uses Postgres. On Fedora, of course. So, a week ago, I went to do the usual "dnf distro-sync --releasever=30". And then, Postgres fails to start, because the database uses the previous format, 10, and the packages in F30 require format 11. Apparently, I was supposed to dump the database with pg_dumpall, upgrade, then restore. But now that I have binaries that refuse to read the old format, dumping is impossible. Wow. A little web searching found an upgrader that works across formats (dnf install postgresql-upgrade; postgresql-setup --upgrade). But that one also copies the database, like a dump-restore procedure would. What if the database is too large for this? Am I the only one who finds these practices unacceptable?
  • Fedora Community Blog: FPgM report: 2019-23
    Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora Program Management this week. Elections voting is underway! I have weekly office hours in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.
  • PHPUnit 8.2
    RPM of PHPUnit version 8.2 are available in remi repository for Fedora ≥ 27 and for Enterprise Linux (CentOS, RHEL...).
FreeBSD 11.3 Beta 3

The third BETA build of the 11.3-RELEASE release cycle is now available.

Installation images are available for:

o 11.3-BETA3 amd64 GENERIC
o 11.3-BETA3 i386 GENERIC
o 11.3-BETA3 powerpc GENERIC
o 11.3-BETA3 powerpc64 GENERIC64
o 11.3-BETA3 sparc64 GENERIC
o 11.3-BETA3 armv6 BANANAPI
o 11.3-BETA3 armv6 BEAGLEBONE
o 11.3-BETA3 armv6 CUBIEBOARD
o 11.3-BETA3 armv6 CUBIEBOARD2
o 11.3-BETA3 armv6 CUBOX-HUMMINGBOARD
o 11.3-BETA3 armv6 RPI-B
o 11.3-BETA3 armv6 RPI2
o 11.3-BETA3 armv6 PANDABOARD
o 11.3-BETA3 armv6 WANDBOARD
o 11.3-BETA3 aarch64 GENERIC

Note regarding arm SD card images: For convenience for those without
console access to the system, a freebsd user with a password of
freebsd is available by default for ssh(1) access.  Additionally,
the root user password is set to root.  It is strongly recommended
to change the password for both users after gaining access to the
system.

Installer images and memory stick images are available here:

    https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/ISO-IMAGES/11.3/

The image checksums follow at the end of this e-mail.

If you notice problems you can report them through the Bugzilla PR
system or on the -stable mailing list.

If you would like to use SVN to do a source based update of an existing
system, use the "stable/11" branch.

A summary of changes since 11.3-BETA2 includes:

o Support for the IPV6_NEXTHOP option has been restored.

o Warnings for IPsec algorithms deprecated in RFC 8221 have been added.

o Fix for FC-Tape bugs.

o A fix in jail_getid(3) for jail(8) ID 0.

o Warnings for weaker geli(4) algorithms have been added.

o Various updates and fixes in libarchive(3).

o A fix in cxgbe(4) to address a connection hang when running iozone
  over an NFS-mounted share.

o A fix to the zfs(8) 'userspace' subcommand where all unresolved UIDs
  after the first were ignored.

o An apm(8) fix to correct battery life calculation.

o The default size of Vagrant images has been increased.

o Reporting on deprecated features for all major FreeBSD versions has
  been merged.

A list of changes since 11.2-RELEASE is available in the stable/11
release notes:

    https://www.freebsd.org/relnotes/11-STABLE/relnotes/article.html

Please note, the release notes page is not yet complete, and will be
updated on an ongoing basis as the 11.3-RELEASE cycle progresses.

=== Virtual Machine Disk Images ===

VM disk images are available for the amd64, i386, and aarch64
architectures.  Disk images may be downloaded from the following URL
(or any of the FreeBSD FTP mirrors):

    https://download.freebsd.org/ftp/releases/VM-IMAGES/11.3-BETA3/

The partition layout is:

    ~ 16 kB - freebsd-boot GPT partition type (bootfs GPT label)
    ~ 1 GB  - freebsd-swap GPT partition type (swapfs GPT label)
    ~ 20 GB - freebsd-ufs GPT partition type (rootfs GPT label)

The disk images are available in QCOW2, VHD, VMDK, and raw disk image
formats.  The image download size is approximately 135 MB and 165 MB
respectively (amd64/i386), decompressing to a 21 GB sparse image.

Note regarding arm64/aarch64 virtual machine images: a modified QEMU EFI
loader file is needed for qemu-system-aarch64 to be able to boot the
virtual machine images.  See this page for more information:

    https://wiki.freebsd.org/arm64/QEMU

To boot the VM image, run:

    % qemu-system-aarch64 -m 4096M -cpu cortex-a57 -M virt  \
	-bios QEMU_EFI.fd -serial telnet::4444,server -nographic \
	-drive if=none,file=VMDISK,id=hd0 \
	-device virtio-blk-device,drive=hd0 \
	-device virtio-net-device,netdev=net0 \
	-netdev user,id=net0

Be sure to replace "VMDISK" with the path to the virtual machine image.

=== Amazon EC2 AMI Images ===

FreeBSD/amd64 EC2 AMIs are available in the following regions:

  eu-north-1 region: ami-07fd27786377bc6fd
  ap-south-1 region: ami-01f208a9f001a22e2
  eu-west-3 region: ami-085439f21755d95a4
  eu-west-2 region: ami-0993e4ba21a62262d
  eu-west-1 region: ami-0f2f6a13b79dd804b
  ap-northeast-2 region: ami-07164fb9df8db807f
  ap-northeast-1 region: ami-0c1b2bbd0b1cced6e
  sa-east-1 region: ami-0d51b7b8c6a2f8a57
  ca-central-1 region: ami-054c4785980cbfbb4
  ap-southeast-1 region: ami-07cbfed103b47434a
  ap-southeast-2 region: ami-06e7f111242f4a03e
  eu-central-1 region: ami-05b82446f270f2c7e
  us-east-1 region: ami-0b3ea59d3140af471
  us-east-2 region: ami-0b59f21c8a159bf51
  us-west-1 region: ami-0a6d215b372bd8a86
  us-west-2 region: ami-0861887499c7e29c3

=== Vagrant Images ===

FreeBSD/amd64 images are available on the Hashicorp Atlas site, and can
be installed by running:

    % vagrant init freebsd/FreeBSD-11.3-BETA3
    % vagrant up

=== Upgrading ===

The freebsd-update(8) utility supports binary upgrades of amd64 and i386
systems running earlier FreeBSD releases.  Systems running earlier
FreeBSD releases can upgrade as follows:

	# freebsd-update upgrade -r 11.3-BETA3

During this process, freebsd-update(8) may ask the user to help by
merging some configuration files or by confirming that the automatically
performed merging was done correctly.

	# freebsd-update install

The system must be rebooted with the newly installed kernel before
continuing.

	# shutdown -r now

After rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to install the new
userland components:

	# freebsd-update install

It is recommended to rebuild and install all applications if possible,
especially if upgrading from an earlier FreeBSD release, for example,
FreeBSD 10.x.  Alternatively, the user can install misc/compat10x and
other compatibility libraries, afterwards the system must be rebooted
into the new userland:

	# shutdown -r now

Finally, after rebooting, freebsd-update needs to be run again to remove
stale files:

	# freebsd-update install
