Servers/Back End: Kubernetes, Apache Tomcat, SUSE and More 4 tools to help you drive Kubernetes In the third article in this series, Kubernetes basics: Learn how to drive first, I emphasized that you should learn to drive Kubernetes, not build it. I also explained that there is a minimum set of primitives that you have to learn to model an application in Kubernetes. I want to emphasize this point: the set of primitives that you need to learn are the easiest set of primitives that you can learn to achieve production-quality application deployments (i.e., high-availability [HA], multiple containers, multiple applications). Stated another way, learning the set of primitives built into Kubernetes is easier than learning clustering software, clustered file systems, load balancers, crazy Apache configs, crazy Nginx configs, routers, switches, firewalls, and storage backends—all the things you would need to model a simple HA application in a traditional IT environment (for virtual machines or bare metal). In this fourth article, I'll share some tools that will help you learn to drive Kubernetes quickly.

Apache Tomcat 9.0.20 And 8.5.41 is Released, which Fixes many Bugs The Apache Tomcat Project is proudly announced the new release of version 9.0.20 of Apache Tomcat 9 branch and version 8.5.41 of Apache Tomcat 8 branch. Apache Tomcat 8.5.x replaces 8.0.x and includes new features, which back ported from Tomcat 9.0.x. The minimum Java version and implemented specification versions remain unchanged. The notable changes from both the versions are listed below.

Digital Transformation: An Interview with Rania Mohamed (SUSE Global Services Consultant) We’ve heard the mantra loud and clear. Business must transform to become digital businesses to survive. And the numbers are stark, with 80 % of businesses striving to make the transition by 2021. We sat down with SUSE Solutions Architect, Rania Mohamed, to get her perspective on what ditgital transformation is and how you can start your own transformation.

A New Era In Servers Is Starting Now You know the world is a different place when shipping 2.58 million servers in a quarter feels like a slowdown, a disappointment, and perhaps a leading indicator of an overall economic slowdown in the world. But the slight 5.1 percent downtick in server shipments in the first quarter of 2019 is probably more a function of the hyperscalers and cloud builders having spent a fortune on infrastructure in late 2017 and early 2018 and then waiting to see what the future holds for future processors from Intel and AMD.

Kubernetes Users Need Training: Mark Brandon, SuperGiant CEO With the explosive growth of Kubernetes adoption, there is a growing demand for training. “People want to use new tool kits that make their jobs easier, but they don’t know how to use them,” said Mark Brandon, founder and CEO of SuperGiant. “We have partnered with the Linux Foundation to create courses that help these users.” Brandon’s team created Supergiant toolkit created to “scratch our their itch,” as they say. Their cloud bills were too high because the hardware utilization was too low. They found that the so-called autoscaling tools from most vendors only meant it was easy to scale up.

Top 20 Best Big Data Tools and Software That You Can Use in 2019 In our old days, we traveled from one city to another using a horse cart. However, nowadays is it possible to go using a horse cart? Obviously no, it is quite impossible right now. Why? Because of the growing population and the length of time. In the same way, Big Data emerges from such an idea. In this current technology-driven decade, data is growing too fast with the rapid growth of social media, blogs, online portals, website, and so forth. It is impossible to store these massive amounts of data traditionally. As a consequence, thousands of Big Data tools and software are proliferating in the data science world gradually. These tools perform various data analysis tasks, and all of them provide time and cost efficiency. Also, these tools explore business insights that enhance the effectiveness of business.