Linux 5.2-rc4
No, I'm not confused, and I haven't lost track of what day it is, I do actually know that it's still Saturday here, not Sunday, and I'm just doing rc4 a bit early because I'll be on an airplane during my normal release time. And while I've done releases on airports and airplanes before, I looked at my empty queue of pull requests and went "let's just do it now". We've had a fairly calm release so far, and on the whole that seems to hold. rc4 isn't smaller than rc3 was (it's a bit bigger), but rc3 was fairly small, so the size increase isn't all that worrisome. I do hope that we'll start actually shrinking now, though. The SPDX conversions do continue to stand out, and make the diffstat a bit noisy. They don't affect actual code, so it's not like we should have any issues with them, but it makes the patch statistics look a bit odd. There's just a lot more files changed than is normal in the rc phase, and 90+% of that changed file list comes from the SPDX changes. Of course, the SPDX changes also account for 95+% percent of the removed lines in rc4, which is why I'm not complaining. It does make the copyright boilerplates be a lot more legible to humans too, not just for scripting. But it does make the diff almost impossible to read, because so much of it is due to just the SPDX notice work. You can use interdiff to skip the SPDX stuff if you really want to, and if you do, you'll see the usual arch updates (arm64, mips, parisc, nds32) various random drivers updates (gpu stands out, some rdma), networking fixes, filesystems (ceph, ovlfs, xfs). And misc other stuff. But the appended shortlog is probably even more informative. None of it really looks all that gnarly. Linus
SSH has been the staple remote access tool for system administrators from day one. Admins use SSH to mount remote directories, backup remote servers, spring-clean remote databases, and even forward X11 connections. The popularity of single-board computers, such as the Raspberry Pi, has introduced SSH into the parlance of everyday desktop users as well. While SSH is useful for securely accessing one-off applications, it's usually overkill, especially if you aren't concerned about the network's security. There are times when you need to remotely access the complete desktop session rather than just a single application. You may want to guide the person on the other end through installing software or want to tweak settings on a Windows machine from the comfort of your Linux desktop yourself. This is where remote desktop software comes in handy. Using these nifty little applications you can remotely access and operate a computer over the network from all sorts of devices. There are various protocols and while the clients we'll cover in this article support multiple ones, we'll focus on Virtual Network Computing (VNC) which is amongst the most popular. Specifically, we're going to evaluate and compare five clients: RealVNC, Remmina, TigerVNC, TightVNC and Vinagre. How we tested: A remote desktop sharing session involves a server and a client. The server component is installed on the remote machine that you want to access and the client is installed on the local machine or even on a mobile device such as a tablet. For this feature, we'll use three servers – the RealVNC server built into a Raspberry Pi, the default Vino server in Ubuntu and TigerVNC server for accessing Windows PCs. A good remote desktop client should be responsive, and as such we've rated responsive clients higher than those which do a wonderful job of replicating the remote desktop in true colour but take ages to register clicks and key presses. We'll also keep an eye out for any related features that are included, such as the ability to encrypt connections. The clients and servers are also all running inside our network connected via Wi-Fi.
