The DragonFly BSD Team is Working in Reducing of ISO Image Size

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 9th of June 2019 10:15:14 AM
BSD

Usually an operating system’s installation media grows from one release to the next release as they add more features.

The DragonFly BSD team is working in reducing of ISO image size by reducing the size of packages on the operating system’s media.

The next release of DragonFly BSD ISO image size should be smaller.

They have removed enough packages on the installer image to drop the package disk usage 50%.

How it can be done?

Direct: Reduce the size of /usr/local on the IMG/ISO considerably.

Security Leftovers

Security Leftovers

  • Millions of machines affected by command execution flaw in Exim mail server

    The flaw, which dates back to version 4.87 released in April 2016, is trivially exploitable by local users with a low-privileged account on a vulnerable system running with default settings. All that's required is for the person to send an email to "${run{...}}@localhost," where "localhost" is an existing local domain on a vulnerable Exim installation. With that, attackers can execute commands of their choice that run with root privileges.

  • Fortune 500 firm Tech Data leaks 264Gb of data online

    Security researchers from virtual private network firm vpnMentor have found an unsecured server belonging to American multinational tech vendor Data Tech online, containing 264GB of data about its client servers, invoices, SAP integrations and plaintext passwords.

  • Android malware once found a way onto phones before they even shipped

    Today, Google posted what amounts to a case study of some very persistent and clever hackers who kept trying to get malware on Android phones. It’s about the “Triada family” of apps designed to put spam and ads on a device. After a brief history of how it started in 2016 and an overview of how early versions worked, Google got to the surprising turn in the story: Triada devised a method to get malware on Android phones virtually at the factory, before customers had even opened the box or even installed a single app.

  • Google details Triada malware – three years after it was reported!

    Three years after it was first reported by Russian security firm Kaspersky ((formerly Kaspersky Lab), Google has suddenly decided to confirm a report that the firmware updates of some Android devices were compromised through their supply chain so that they could be infected with malware.

today's howtos

Best Linux remote desktop clients

SSH has been the staple remote access tool for system administrators from day one. Admins use SSH to mount remote directories, backup remote servers, spring-clean remote databases, and even forward X11 connections. The popularity of single-board computers, such as the Raspberry Pi, has introduced SSH into the parlance of everyday desktop users as well. While SSH is useful for securely accessing one-off applications, it’s usually overkill, especially if you aren’t concerned about the network’s security. There are times when you need to remotely access the complete desktop session rather than just a single application. You may want to guide the person on the other end through installing software or want to tweak settings on a Windows machine from the comfort of your Linux desktop yourself. These are the best Linux training providers and online courses This is where remote desktop software comes in handy. Using these nifty little applications you can remotely access and operate a computer over the network from all sorts of devices. There are various protocols and while the clients we’ll cover in this article support multiple ones, we’ll focus on Virtual Network Computing (VNC) which is amongst the most popular. Specifically, we’re going to evaluate and compare five clients: RealVNC, Remmina, TigerVNC, TightVNC and Vinagre. How we tested: A remote desktop sharing session involves a server and a client. The server component is installed on the remote machine that you want to access and the client is installed on the local machine or even on a mobile device such as a tablet. For this feature, we’ll use three servers – the RealVNC server built into a Raspberry Pi, the default Vino server in Ubuntu and TigerVNC server for accessing Windows PCs. A good remote desktop client should be responsive, and as such we've rated responsive clients higher than those which do a wonderful job of replicating the remote desktop in true colour but take ages to register clicks and key presses. We’ll also keep an eye out for any related features that are included, such as the ability to encrypt connections. The clients and servers are also all running inside our network connected via Wi-Fi. Read more

Kernel and Mesa: Btrfs, Panfrost, Virgl

  • Western Digital Continues Working On SMR / Zoned Device Support For Btrfs
    In addition to SUSE continuing to advance the Btrfs file-system, Western Digital has also been working on a big patch series around providing native support for zoned block devices. The zoned block device support is for supporting newer shingled magnetic recording (SMR) drives with the ZBC/ZAC commands. These are newer hard drives offering much higher storage capacities (10TB+) than were previously achievable due to the recording technique. There have been device-managed zoned support for file-systems not natively supporting these newer standards as well as a dm-zoned target in the Device Mapper code to help out in those scenarios as well.
  • Panfrost Making Use Of The Gallium3D I/O Vectorization For Better Performance
    At the end of May I wrote about Intel's Iris Gallium3D driver achieving performance optimizations with new NIR I/O vectorization functionality. The open-source Arm Mali "Panfrost" Gallium3D driver has now wired into this code too for better performance. The Intel Iris gains with this I/O vectorization were 1~9% with Skylake GT4e graphics. Thanks to this code being implemented in the Mesa NIR state tracker, it's just left up to the Gallium3D drivers to do a bit more for this vectorization pass after other optimizations are complete.
  • Mesa 19.2's Virgl Sees Huge Performance Win Around Buffer Copy Transfers
    For those using Virgl to enjoy Gallium3D-based OpenGL acceleration to guest virtual machines on Linux, the Mesa 19.2 release paired with the latest Virgl renderer library should provide a very significant speed-up. The virglrenderer code picked up support for copy transfers last month so the guest can avoid waiting if it needs to write to a busy resource. Alexandros Frantzis of Collabora who landed the Virglrenderer work has now seen his Mesa-side Virgl code merged to Mesa 19.2 Git.

