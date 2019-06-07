The DragonFly BSD Team is Working in Reducing of ISO Image Size
Usually an operating system’s installation media grows from one release to the next release as they add more features.
The DragonFly BSD team is working in reducing of ISO image size by reducing the size of packages on the operating system’s media.
The next release of DragonFly BSD ISO image size should be smaller.
They have removed enough packages on the installer image to drop the package disk usage 50%.
How it can be done?
Direct: Reduce the size of /usr/local on the IMG/ISO considerably.
