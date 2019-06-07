Programming: Haiku/GCC, LLVM, GitLab CE and Python
-
Haiku monthly activity report, May 2019
korli changed how runtime_loader handles weak symbols to be more in line with the behavior of other operating systems.
waddlesplash tweaked “strace” to print syscall names plainly, i.e. without the prefixed “kern”.
mmu_man committed changes to allow loading the BControlLook from an add-on, and added a setting to the Appearance preferences for it. This allows developers to create their own control theming, as all controls are drawn using this class.
A few older changes from oortwijn correcting some corner-cases in USB tablet logic were (finally) committed.
Haiku’s malloc implementation, previously based on the (now-ancient, sbrk-based) hoard2, was replaced with rpmalloc, a high-perforance mmap-based allocator. This enables applications on 64-bit Haiku to use more than 1.5GB of RAM, and also provides an across-the-board 10-15% performance improvement, with some use-cases seeing even larger ones. Thanks go to mmlr, PulkoMandy, and waddlesplash for the Haiku-side work on this, and mjansson, the creator of rpmalloc, for being so responsive to feedback!
-
Haiku Continues Seeing A Lot Of Driver Fixes, New Malloc & Now Built By GCC 8
The Haiku operating system that is the open-source inspiration from BeOS continues with a busy 2019 following their R1 beta towards the end of last year.
Over the course of May there has been Haiku work on a new malloc implementation based on the high-performance rpmalloc mmap-based allocator, which is yielding around 10~15% performance improvements and some times even greater gains.
-
LLVM Adding Support For IBM MASS Library For POWER Vectorization
A new addition to the LLVM code-base this week is initial support for IBM's MASS vectorization library.
IBM Mathematical Acceleration Subsystem (MASS) are a set of libraries with optimized versions of frequently-used mathematical functions and vectorized to make use of POWER hardware's high core/thread counts. IBM MASS is of similar nature to say Intel's Math Kernel Library (MKL). Those wanting to learn more about the MASS libraries can do so on IBM.com.
The LLVM code provides initial support for vectorization using the MASS vector library routines when using the -vector-library=MASSV for the LLVM compiler stack.
-
Export/import issues with GitLab CE
GitLab CE (the free/open source version of GitLab) has an import issues feature but doesn’t have an export issues feature (because, not enterprise, apparently).
So if you fork a project and want to transfer the issues also, you’re out of luck. Unless you use the API, that is.
So I ducked around and found that a kind soul by the name of Joseph Heenan had created a Perl script to export your GitLab issues in CSV format. Spoiler: do not run this as-is and import the resulting CSV into GitLab CE as you will get corrupted issues. Because apparently GitLab CE has its own, incompatible CSV format compared to GitLab EE (because, not enterprise, apparently). So keep reading…
-
Python 3.7.3 : Testing the PyX python module.
-
Weekly Python StackOverflow Report: (clxxxi) stackoverflow python report
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 484 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Best Linux remote desktop clients
SSH has been the staple remote access tool for system administrators from day one. Admins use SSH to mount remote directories, backup remote servers, spring-clean remote databases, and even forward X11 connections. The popularity of single-board computers, such as the Raspberry Pi, has introduced SSH into the parlance of everyday desktop users as well. While SSH is useful for securely accessing one-off applications, it’s usually overkill, especially if you aren’t concerned about the network’s security. There are times when you need to remotely access the complete desktop session rather than just a single application. You may want to guide the person on the other end through installing software or want to tweak settings on a Windows machine from the comfort of your Linux desktop yourself. These are the best Linux training providers and online courses This is where remote desktop software comes in handy. Using these nifty little applications you can remotely access and operate a computer over the network from all sorts of devices. There are various protocols and while the clients we’ll cover in this article support multiple ones, we’ll focus on Virtual Network Computing (VNC) which is amongst the most popular. Specifically, we’re going to evaluate and compare five clients: RealVNC, Remmina, TigerVNC, TightVNC and Vinagre. How we tested: A remote desktop sharing session involves a server and a client. The server component is installed on the remote machine that you want to access and the client is installed on the local machine or even on a mobile device such as a tablet. For this feature, we’ll use three servers – the RealVNC server built into a Raspberry Pi, the default Vino server in Ubuntu and TigerVNC server for accessing Windows PCs. A good remote desktop client should be responsive, and as such we've rated responsive clients higher than those which do a wonderful job of replicating the remote desktop in true colour but take ages to register clicks and key presses. We’ll also keep an eye out for any related features that are included, such as the ability to encrypt connections. The clients and servers are also all running inside our network connected via Wi-Fi.
Kernel and Mesa: Btrfs, Panfrost, Virgl
Recent comments
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 4 hours ago
1 day 20 hours ago
1 day 21 hours ago
2 days 5 hours ago
2 days 6 hours ago
2 days 18 hours ago
2 days 18 hours ago
2 days 18 hours ago