Best Linux remote desktop clients SSH has been the staple remote access tool for system administrators from day one. Admins use SSH to mount remote directories, backup remote servers, spring-clean remote databases, and even forward X11 connections. The popularity of single-board computers, such as the Raspberry Pi, has introduced SSH into the parlance of everyday desktop users as well. While SSH is useful for securely accessing one-off applications, it’s usually overkill, especially if you aren’t concerned about the network’s security. There are times when you need to remotely access the complete desktop session rather than just a single application. You may want to guide the person on the other end through installing software or want to tweak settings on a Windows machine from the comfort of your Linux desktop yourself. These are the best Linux training providers and online courses This is where remote desktop software comes in handy. Using these nifty little applications you can remotely access and operate a computer over the network from all sorts of devices. There are various protocols and while the clients we’ll cover in this article support multiple ones, we’ll focus on Virtual Network Computing (VNC) which is amongst the most popular. Specifically, we’re going to evaluate and compare five clients: RealVNC, Remmina, TigerVNC, TightVNC and Vinagre. How we tested: A remote desktop sharing session involves a server and a client. The server component is installed on the remote machine that you want to access and the client is installed on the local machine or even on a mobile device such as a tablet. For this feature, we’ll use three servers – the RealVNC server built into a Raspberry Pi, the default Vino server in Ubuntu and TigerVNC server for accessing Windows PCs. A good remote desktop client should be responsive, and as such we've rated responsive clients higher than those which do a wonderful job of replicating the remote desktop in true colour but take ages to register clicks and key presses. We’ll also keep an eye out for any related features that are included, such as the ability to encrypt connections. The clients and servers are also all running inside our network connected via Wi-Fi.

Kernel and Mesa: Btrfs, Panfrost, Virgl Western Digital Continues Working On SMR / Zoned Device Support For Btrfs In addition to SUSE continuing to advance the Btrfs file-system, Western Digital has also been working on a big patch series around providing native support for zoned block devices. The zoned block device support is for supporting newer shingled magnetic recording (SMR) drives with the ZBC/ZAC commands. These are newer hard drives offering much higher storage capacities (10TB+) than were previously achievable due to the recording technique. There have been device-managed zoned support for file-systems not natively supporting these newer standards as well as a dm-zoned target in the Device Mapper code to help out in those scenarios as well.

Panfrost Making Use Of The Gallium3D I/O Vectorization For Better Performance At the end of May I wrote about Intel's Iris Gallium3D driver achieving performance optimizations with new NIR I/O vectorization functionality. The open-source Arm Mali "Panfrost" Gallium3D driver has now wired into this code too for better performance. The Intel Iris gains with this I/O vectorization were 1~9% with Skylake GT4e graphics. Thanks to this code being implemented in the Mesa NIR state tracker, it's just left up to the Gallium3D drivers to do a bit more for this vectorization pass after other optimizations are complete.

Mesa 19.2's Virgl Sees Huge Performance Win Around Buffer Copy Transfers For those using Virgl to enjoy Gallium3D-based OpenGL acceleration to guest virtual machines on Linux, the Mesa 19.2 release paired with the latest Virgl renderer library should provide a very significant speed-up. The virglrenderer code picked up support for copy transfers last month so the guest can avoid waiting if it needs to write to a busy resource. Alexandros Frantzis of Collabora who landed the Virglrenderer work has now seen his Mesa-side Virgl code merged to Mesa 19.2 Git.