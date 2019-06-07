Debian and Ubuntu Touch Leftovers
CVE-2018-15587 : Debian has Released Security Update for evolution
Debian has released security update for evolution package.
This release fixes vulnerability against evolution package.
CVE-2019-10149 : Debian has Released Critical Security Update for Exim
Debian has released security update for exim4 package.
This release fixes vulnerability against exim4 package.
Debian has Released Critical Security Update for qemu
Debian has released security update for qemu package.
This release fixes 12 vulnerabilities against qemu package.
Debian has Released Security Updates for openjdk 7 and openjdk 8
Debian has released security update for openjdk-7 and openjdk-8 packages.
This release fixes three vulnerabilities against openjdk-7 and openjdk-8 packages.
Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in May 2019
Nothing changed compared to last month, so this was again a quiet month. I only accepted 126 packages and rejected 15 uploads. The overall number of packages that got accepted was 156.
Ubuntu Touch Nearing Updated Unity 8 + Mir, But Not Yet Full Wayland
Those at UBports continuing to independently advance Ubuntu Touch have put out a fresh status update on their work, including the long-awaited Unity 8 and Mir upgrade.
An updated Unity 8 and Mir are inching closer to Ubuntu Touch users, including a Unity 8 that can work together with XWayland. These long-awaited updates are finally moving closer and the version of Mir they are targeting is the latest Mir 1.2 upstream release. They are also switching out their Xmir code for XWayland for the handling of running legacy applications.
While progress is being made on running Wayland applications, there won't be a near-term or immediate switchover to a complete Wayland experience. By the time they are done with the prep work and other changes for the full Wayland integration on Unity 8, they are likely looking at "some time next year".
Ubuntu Touch Q&A 51
Alan Griffiths – who by the way is the project lead for Mir - replied to another question, concerning Unity8 and Mir, in their new versions. We get lots of questions about all of that and we have never really explained it properly or said why it is so important.
This is a good time to explain how some of these things fit together. A new Mir version; a new version of Unity 8 which will work together with Xwayland (which will replace Xmir); enabling apps with a toolkit that supports Wayland; migrating existing apps to Wayland; migrating compositor components to Wayland. This is by no means a complete list of all the things that need to be done but those are the core things.
Marius explained that these things have to be done in in a set order and Alan has very helpfully listed them in that order.
Marius is actually using Unity 8 on his daily driver device, which is a pain still but nevertheless does work. It is already fairly stable (not as in stable release!) and it is fast. The keyboard crashes though and memory is messed up.
Unity 8 has to be developed in tandem with Mir. They are dependent on each other and have evolved together. Canonical did some work with the new version of Unity, so of course they did work on Mir to match that. Together, they bring performance improvements, such as with events. They also bring stability improvements.
Having said all that, the new Unity 8 was being developed mostly for desktop, early on. So it is actually more stable on desktop than on phone at the moment because that is where it started. Rotation issues are an example of issues that really only affect phones.
The development work then was around the time of 16.04 and 17.04.
Canonical’s main focus was to deliver new things. Our focus is different because for us, stability is absolutely central. We need to make it usable for everyday users, not just on the desktop but of course most importantly on phones.
