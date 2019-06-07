GNU/Linux Desktop: RPM 4.15, QtFM, Passpartout: The Starving Artist, KDE Google Summer of Code and Microsoft Peter Arrested
RPM 4.15 With Better Performance & New Features Will Make It Into Fedora 31
On Friday the Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) signed off on the plan to upgrade RPM for Fedora 31.
The plan is a go to use RPM 4.15 for Fedora 31 as what will be the latest-and-greatest RPM4 release when F31 ships this autumn. RPM 4.15 is an exciting improvement with greater parallelism to yield faster builds, a dynamic build dependency generator, experimental chroot operations for non-root users, better Lua support, UTF-8 handling improvements, and a heck of a lot more.
QtFM file Manager has been Added recently in SparkyLinux Repository
There is a new tool called QtFM is available for Sparkers.
This package is built and tested on Sparky 5/Debian Buster 64 and 32 bit only.
It’s the first build of QtFM on Sparky so register a bug if you find any problem.
Passpartout: The Starving Artist now available on GOG with Linux support
Bob Ross, the game? Passpartout: The Starving Artist, originally released back in 2017 has now landed on GOG and they've managed to include the Linux build right away.
Announcing Our Google Summer of Code 2019 Students
These students will be working with our development teams throughout the summer, and many of them will join us this September at Akademy, our annual community meeting.
Krita will have four students this year: Alberto Flores will work with the SVG pipe/animated brush, Kuntal M. is porting the magnetic lasso, Sharaf Zaman will port Krita to Android, and Tusooa Windy will bring a better undo/redo for Krita.
digiKam will mentor three students this year. Thanh Trung Dinh will bring AI Face Recognition with the OpenCV DNN module to digiKam, Igor Antropov will improve the Faces Management workflow, and Ahmed Fathy will make a zoomable and resizable brush for Healing Clone Tool.
Ars Technica reporter Bright charged with child sex solicitation [Ed: He not only “wrote regularly about Microsoft"; Microsoft Peter was a Microsoft PR mole inside Ars Technica and they paid him how much for 9 years? Half a million bucks?]
Bright's last story for Ars was filed on 22 May, the day he was arrested. He wrote regularly about Microsoft and its software and hardware.
