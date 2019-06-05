Language Selection

Monday 10th of June 2019 08:19:13 AM
Gaming
  • More shots of Steam's new Library design have leaked out

    We know that Valve are slowly working on an overhaul to parts of the Steam Client and we have more shots of it according to a leak.

    The leak source comes from SteamDB, who noted on Twitter "A work in progress version of the new Steam client interface leaked through an update to the Chinese CSGO launcher. We're currently digging through the changes, we'll post more if we find anything noteworthy.". T

  • Andrei Lisita: Same UX, different backend

    Games currently allows the user to resume most retro games from the exact state the game was left in last time it was quit. To do this Games saves several files required to restore the state of the emulator core and resume it’s execution. These files grouped together are called a “savestate”. Currently Games has only one savestate per game which is overwritten everytime the user exits the game.

    The purpose of my GSoC project is to allow the user to store and manage more than one savestate. These past days I have been writing code that makes Games create a brand new savestate everytime the user exits the game.

  • Linux Gaming News Punch - Episode 15

    Welcome to the Linux gaming news punch episode 16, your weekly round-up to help you keep up to date.

    As always, it's hopefully something that's useful for those who just don't have the time to read our news every day.

  • Spiritfarer, a cozy management game about dying announced and it's coming to Linux

    Hey look, even more news for you tonight from E3! Thunder Lotus Games (Jotun, Sundered) just announced Spiritfarer, what they're saying is a cozy management game about dying. Okay then, that sounds—odd. I like odd though!

  • The RPG 'Wasteland 3' from inXile Entertainment has a new trailer from E3 and a new launch window

    Wasteland 3 currently in development by inXile Entertainment, a game that was confirmed for Linux on the original Fig campaign has a new chilly trailer out.

  • Borderlands 2: Commander Lilith & the Fight for Sanctuary, the (currently) free DLC is out, but not for Linux yet

    As teased when it was accidentally leaked by Steam, Borderlands 2: Commander Lilith & the Fight for Sanctuary is out and it's temporarily free, although the Linux version is currently left behind. They did add Mac support to this new DLC a few minutes later, so perhaps it will be soon.

  • Speculation: Dying Light 2 may come to Linux after all

    Dying Light 2, the massive new open-world game from Techland is looking awesome and going by SteamDB, it may actually come to Linux.

    Get your heavy dose of salt ready, treat this as completely speculative until we get something harder. On SteamDB, earlier today Techland began adding more details. The interesting update is this, which specifically mentions "Added oslist – windows,linux" which seems to indicate it will support Linux. That is, unless it was done by accident…although you would think these things would be checked more than once before submitting, but you never can be too sure on such things.

  • Double Fine Productions acquired by Microsoft for Xbox Game Studios, Psychonauts 2 still for Linux

    News just coming out of E3, Double Fine Productions founded by Tim Schafer has been acquired by Microsoft. Specifically, they're now part of Xbox Game Studios.

    I'm sure most of you know Double Fine Productions, who are responsible for developing games like: Psychonauts, the upcoming Psychonauts 2 (which is supposed to release for Linux), The Cave, Broken Age, Costume Quest, Day of the Tentacle Remastered, Grim Fandango Remastered and plenty more.

Events: NIDevConf, Red Hat Day Ireland, Britain’s Open Source Awards, and ApacheCon

  • NIDevConf 19 slides on Home Automation
    The 3rd Northern Ireland Developer Conference was held yesterday, once again in Riddel Hall at QUB. It’s a good venue for a great conference and as usual it was a thoroughly enjoyable day, with talks from the usual NI suspects as well as some people who were new to me. I finally submitted a talk this year, and ended up speaking about my home automation setup - basically stringing together a bunch of the information I’ve blogged about here over the past year or so. It seemed to go well other than having a bit too much content for the allocated time, but I got the main arc covered and mostly just had to skim through the additional information. I’ve had a similar talk accepted for DebConf19 this Summer, with a longer time slot that will allow me to go into a bit more detail about how Debian has enable each of the pieces.
  • Red Hat Day Ireland - The Power of Open Source: Connection, Aggregation & Collaboration
    Red Hat Day Ireland will bring the latest and greatest in open source cloud computing, platform, virtualization, middleware, storage, and systems management technologies. Attendees will be allowed to ask questions, learn from those leading digital transformation and discover industry trends.
  • Britain’s Open Source Awards: Meet the Shortlist
    A record 65 nominations were received for the UK’s open source awards, which take place next week in Edinburgh. Now winnowed down to a shortlist of 16, the awards –founded by open source customer relationship management (CRM) supplier SalesAgility – are in their tenth year. Here’s who’s in contention.
  • The Apache® Software Foundation Announces Program and Early Registration Incentives for ApacheCon™ North America

Where Open Hardware Is Today

Open hardware could not exist without the prior success of FOSS. It has been twenty years since the Dot.com era, when FOSS was an untried idea. Since then, other groups based on the ideals and practices of FOSS, have grown into successful semi-independent communities of their own, such as OpenAccess and OpenStack. FOSS ideals no longer have to be proved, so open hardware does not need to be defended, either. If anything, open hardware has gone on to have its own successes. Like FOSS before it, open hardware has an affinity with academia, where the exchange of ideas is a norm analogous to copyleft licenses. When academics venture into manufacturing, they are likely to organize under the same principles. FOSS-based ideals are especially common in non-profits. Probably one of the biggest successes for open hardware is in the field of aesthetics. A traditionally constructed artificial hand costs upwards of $30,000. That price is beyond the reach of many families in a developing nation like India, where the average family income is about $21,000. By contrast, a custom-made artificial hand is sold by an open-hardware company like Open Bionics for $400. Although the cost of an open hardware hand is still high by the standards of developing nations, it is at least within reach, especially with charity. It also means, of course, that seventy-five open hardware hands can be made for the price of one proprietary one. Building on FOSS, open hardware has gone on to prove its own practicality. Read more

Ubuntu Updates, Patches and Ubuntu-Derived System76 Distro

  • On Ubuntu Updates
    Some readers complained that stable operating systems should not take updates from upstream, because they could introduce new bugs. Well, I certainly don’t expect stable operating systems to upgrade to new major release versions. For instance, I wouldn’t expect Ubuntu 18.04, which released with GNOME 3.28, to upgrade packages to GNOME 3.32. That would indeed defeat the goal of providing a stable system to users. We are only talking about micro version updates here, from 3.28.0 to 3.28.1, or 3.28.2, or 3.28.3, etc. These updates generally contain only bugfixes, so the risk of regressions is relatively low. (In exceptional circumstances, new features may be added in point releases, but such occurrences are very rare and carefully-considered; the only one I can think of recently was Media Source Extensions.) That doesn’t mean there are never any regressions, but the number of regressions introduced relative to the number of other bugs fixed should be very small. Sometimes the bugs fixed are quite serious, so stable release updates are essential to providing a quality user experience. Epiphany stable releases usually contain (a) fixes for regressions introduced by the previous major release, and (b) fixes for crashes. Other readers complained that it’s my fault for releasing software with bugs in the first place, so I shouldn’t expect operating system updates to fix the bugs. Well, the first point is clearly true, but the second doesn’t follow at all. Expecting free software to be perfect and never make any bad releases is simply unreasonable. The only way to fix problems when they occur is with a software update. GNOME developers try to ensure stable branches remain stable and reliable, so operating systems packaging GNOME can have high confidence in our micro-point releases, even though we are not perfect and cannot expect to never make a mistake. This process works very well in other Linux-based operating systems, like Fedora Workstation.
  • Canonical has released Linux kernel security updates for all supported Ubuntu Versions
    Canonical has released Linux kernel security updates for all supported Ubuntu Versions. This release fixes 4 vulnerabilities against varies Linux Kernel packages.
  • System76 2019 Oryx Pro Unboxing and First Impressions

