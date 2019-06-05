Games Leftovers
More shots of Steam's new Library design have leaked out
We know that Valve are slowly working on an overhaul to parts of the Steam Client and we have more shots of it according to a leak.
The leak source comes from SteamDB, who noted on Twitter "A work in progress version of the new Steam client interface leaked through an update to the Chinese CSGO launcher. We're currently digging through the changes, we'll post more if we find anything noteworthy.". T
Andrei Lisita: Same UX, different backend
Games currently allows the user to resume most retro games from the exact state the game was left in last time it was quit. To do this Games saves several files required to restore the state of the emulator core and resume it’s execution. These files grouped together are called a “savestate”. Currently Games has only one savestate per game which is overwritten everytime the user exits the game.
The purpose of my GSoC project is to allow the user to store and manage more than one savestate. These past days I have been writing code that makes Games create a brand new savestate everytime the user exits the game.
Linux Gaming News Punch - Episode 15
Welcome to the Linux gaming news punch episode 16, your weekly round-up to help you keep up to date.
As always, it's hopefully something that's useful for those who just don't have the time to read our news every day.
Spiritfarer, a cozy management game about dying announced and it's coming to Linux
Hey look, even more news for you tonight from E3! Thunder Lotus Games (Jotun, Sundered) just announced Spiritfarer, what they're saying is a cozy management game about dying. Okay then, that sounds—odd. I like odd though!
The RPG 'Wasteland 3' from inXile Entertainment has a new trailer from E3 and a new launch window
Wasteland 3 currently in development by inXile Entertainment, a game that was confirmed for Linux on the original Fig campaign has a new chilly trailer out.
Borderlands 2: Commander Lilith & the Fight for Sanctuary, the (currently) free DLC is out, but not for Linux yet
As teased when it was accidentally leaked by Steam, Borderlands 2: Commander Lilith & the Fight for Sanctuary is out and it's temporarily free, although the Linux version is currently left behind. They did add Mac support to this new DLC a few minutes later, so perhaps it will be soon.
Speculation: Dying Light 2 may come to Linux after all
Dying Light 2, the massive new open-world game from Techland is looking awesome and going by SteamDB, it may actually come to Linux.
Get your heavy dose of salt ready, treat this as completely speculative until we get something harder. On SteamDB, earlier today Techland began adding more details. The interesting update is this, which specifically mentions "Added oslist – windows,linux" which seems to indicate it will support Linux. That is, unless it was done by accident…although you would think these things would be checked more than once before submitting, but you never can be too sure on such things.
Double Fine Productions acquired by Microsoft for Xbox Game Studios, Psychonauts 2 still for Linux
News just coming out of E3, Double Fine Productions founded by Tim Schafer has been acquired by Microsoft. Specifically, they're now part of Xbox Game Studios.
I'm sure most of you know Double Fine Productions, who are responsible for developing games like: Psychonauts, the upcoming Psychonauts 2 (which is supposed to release for Linux), The Cave, Broken Age, Costume Quest, Day of the Tentacle Remastered, Grim Fandango Remastered and plenty more.
Events: NIDevConf, Red Hat Day Ireland, Britain’s Open Source Awards, and ApacheCon
today's howtos
Where Open Hardware Is Today
Open hardware could not exist without the prior success of FOSS. It has been twenty years since the Dot.com era, when FOSS was an untried idea. Since then, other groups based on the ideals and practices of FOSS, have grown into successful semi-independent communities of their own, such as OpenAccess and OpenStack. FOSS ideals no longer have to be proved, so open hardware does not need to be defended, either. If anything, open hardware has gone on to have its own successes. Like FOSS before it, open hardware has an affinity with academia, where the exchange of ideas is a norm analogous to copyleft licenses. When academics venture into manufacturing, they are likely to organize under the same principles. FOSS-based ideals are especially common in non-profits. Probably one of the biggest successes for open hardware is in the field of aesthetics. A traditionally constructed artificial hand costs upwards of $30,000. That price is beyond the reach of many families in a developing nation like India, where the average family income is about $21,000. By contrast, a custom-made artificial hand is sold by an open-hardware company like Open Bionics for $400. Although the cost of an open hardware hand is still high by the standards of developing nations, it is at least within reach, especially with charity. It also means, of course, that seventy-five open hardware hands can be made for the price of one proprietary one. Building on FOSS, open hardware has gone on to prove its own practicality.
Ubuntu Updates, Patches and Ubuntu-Derived System76 Distro
