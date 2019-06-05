Graphics: Waffle 1.6, Mesa and Vulkan
Waffle 1.6 Released As Library Allowing GL / Windowing System Selection At Runtime
Why not start off your morning with a waffle? Waffle 1.6 was just released as this long-running but recently silent project providing a library that allows deferring OpenGL and windowing system selection until run-time for making software more portable across today's mobile systems and desktops and supporting both X11 and Wayland, among other possible options.
GL_MESA_EGL_sync Extension Proposed For The Khronos OpenGL Registry
GL_MESA_EGL_sync is a new OpenGL extension for extending EGL's KHR_fence_sync synchronization behavior into the desktop OpenGL space.
EGL_KHR_fence_sync adds the concept of synchronization objects to EGL as sync primitives and similar to GL_ARB_sync. But with GL_MESA_EGL_sync, the desire is to be more like EGL_KHR_fence_sync rather than the ARB_sync extension due to some platform extensions in turn relying on the EGL extension.
Chamferwm Is Still Kicking As A Vulkan-Powered X11 Compositor
While waiting on a flight delay yesterday, I was trawling through GitHub checking out different open-source projects, in this case Vulkan projects, and pleased to see that Chamferwm still exists. For those that missed our earlier coverage of Chamferwm months ago, it's a Vulkan-powered X11 compositor / window manager.
Events: NIDevConf, Red Hat Day Ireland, Britain’s Open Source Awards, and ApacheCon
Where Open Hardware Is Today
Open hardware could not exist without the prior success of FOSS. It has been twenty years since the Dot.com era, when FOSS was an untried idea. Since then, other groups based on the ideals and practices of FOSS, have grown into successful semi-independent communities of their own, such as OpenAccess and OpenStack. FOSS ideals no longer have to be proved, so open hardware does not need to be defended, either. If anything, open hardware has gone on to have its own successes. Like FOSS before it, open hardware has an affinity with academia, where the exchange of ideas is a norm analogous to copyleft licenses. When academics venture into manufacturing, they are likely to organize under the same principles. FOSS-based ideals are especially common in non-profits. Probably one of the biggest successes for open hardware is in the field of aesthetics. A traditionally constructed artificial hand costs upwards of $30,000. That price is beyond the reach of many families in a developing nation like India, where the average family income is about $21,000. By contrast, a custom-made artificial hand is sold by an open-hardware company like Open Bionics for $400. Although the cost of an open hardware hand is still high by the standards of developing nations, it is at least within reach, especially with charity. It also means, of course, that seventy-five open hardware hands can be made for the price of one proprietary one. Building on FOSS, open hardware has gone on to prove its own practicality.
Ubuntu Updates, Patches and Ubuntu-Derived System76 Distro
