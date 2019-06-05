Programming Miscellany: Python, GNOME, LibreOffice, SDDM and Plasma, Snek 1.0 Release
String Functions in Python with Examples
This tutorial outlines various string (character) functions used in Python. To manipulate strings and character values, python has several in-built functions. It means you don't need to import or have dependency on any external package to deal with string data type in Python. It's one of the advantage of using Python over other data science tools. Dealing with string values is very common in real-world. Suppose you have customers' full name and you were asked by your manager to extract first and last name of customer. Or you want to fetch information of all the products that have code starting with 'QT'.
Richard Hughes: WOGUE is no friend of GNOME
Alex Diavatis is the person behind the WOGUE account on YouTube. For a while he’s been posting videos about GNOME. I think the latest idea is that he’s trying to “shame” developers into working harder. From the person who’s again on the other end of his rants it’s having the opposite effect.
[LibreOffice GSOC Ahmed ElShreif] Week2 Report
I added the writer and calc commands as a start and I think it will be enough for now to start with this 2 applications and in the future we can add other applications and also we can add more features for the logger in this application easily.
[GSoC – 2] Achieving consistency between SDDM and Plasma
We’re now in the second week of GSoC. Since I had been finishing my thesis and doing exams right up until the coding period, I really needed the undivided attention and some more time last week to get a better understanding of the code and what I’ll be doing with it.
As a result, I now realize that SDDM is actually really well-designed and prepped for utilizing customization. As some of you know, SDDM is run as a special user called sddm. This user has its own home directory which can be found in /var/lib/sddm. That in turn also means it has a .config folder where customizations can reside in. Consequently, we can push relevant user customization files such as kdeglobals or plasmashellrc there. What’s crucial is to then simply have the SDDM user become the owner of these files. One thing that’s, of course, the issue with this approach is: what happens if you’re using some locally installed themes, such as those obtained through the Get Hot New Stuff dialogs? Those unfortunately cannot be accessed by SDDM; it will only pick up on the globally installed files.
Snek 1.0
I've released version 1.0 of Snek today.
Open hardware could not exist without the prior success of FOSS. It has been twenty years since the Dot.com era, when FOSS was an untried idea. Since then, other groups based on the ideals and practices of FOSS, have grown into successful semi-independent communities of their own, such as OpenAccess and OpenStack. FOSS ideals no longer have to be proved, so open hardware does not need to be defended, either. If anything, open hardware has gone on to have its own successes. Like FOSS before it, open hardware has an affinity with academia, where the exchange of ideas is a norm analogous to copyleft licenses. When academics venture into manufacturing, they are likely to organize under the same principles. FOSS-based ideals are especially common in non-profits. Probably one of the biggest successes for open hardware is in the field of aesthetics. A traditionally constructed artificial hand costs upwards of $30,000. That price is beyond the reach of many families in a developing nation like India, where the average family income is about $21,000. By contrast, a custom-made artificial hand is sold by an open-hardware company like Open Bionics for $400. Although the cost of an open hardware hand is still high by the standards of developing nations, it is at least within reach, especially with charity. It also means, of course, that seventy-five open hardware hands can be made for the price of one proprietary one. Building on FOSS, open hardware has gone on to prove its own practicality.
