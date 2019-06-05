Linux Foundation: Akraino Edge and Hyperledger
-
Akraino Edge Stack Hits Release 1.0
LF Edge, an umbrella organization within the Linux Foundation that aims to establish an open, interoperable framework for edge computing independent of hardware, silicon, cloud, or operating system, today announced the availability of Akraino Edge Stack Release 1 (“Akraino R1”).
Created via broad community collaboration, Akraino’s premiere release unlocks the power of intelligent edge with deployable, self-certified blueprints for a diverse set of edge use cases.
-
Akraino Edge Stack Issues Premier Release, Sets Framework to Enable 5G, IoT Edge Application Ecosystem
-
What is Hyperledger?
Hyperledger is a permissioned system, meaning unlike other blockchains, Hyperledger can be set up to only show data and information to the user who has access to it. This allows for privacy and trust between companies.
The project also runs chaincode, meaning users can put whichever and whatever business logic they like into their smart contracts. It is also incredibly fast compared to other blockchains.
Hyperledger Fabric allows companies to get started with blockchain quickly and easy. It lets companies program smart contracts in the language the team works in. This avoids users having to learn custom languages and architectures which in turn speeds up workflows.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 473 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Events: NIDevConf, Red Hat Day Ireland, Britain’s Open Source Awards, and ApacheCon
today's howtos
Where Open Hardware Is Today
Open hardware could not exist without the prior success of FOSS. It has been twenty years since the Dot.com era, when FOSS was an untried idea. Since then, other groups based on the ideals and practices of FOSS, have grown into successful semi-independent communities of their own, such as OpenAccess and OpenStack. FOSS ideals no longer have to be proved, so open hardware does not need to be defended, either. If anything, open hardware has gone on to have its own successes. Like FOSS before it, open hardware has an affinity with academia, where the exchange of ideas is a norm analogous to copyleft licenses. When academics venture into manufacturing, they are likely to organize under the same principles. FOSS-based ideals are especially common in non-profits. Probably one of the biggest successes for open hardware is in the field of aesthetics. A traditionally constructed artificial hand costs upwards of $30,000. That price is beyond the reach of many families in a developing nation like India, where the average family income is about $21,000. By contrast, a custom-made artificial hand is sold by an open-hardware company like Open Bionics for $400. Although the cost of an open hardware hand is still high by the standards of developing nations, it is at least within reach, especially with charity. It also means, of course, that seventy-five open hardware hands can be made for the price of one proprietary one. Building on FOSS, open hardware has gone on to prove its own practicality.
Ubuntu Updates, Patches and Ubuntu-Derived System76 Distro
Recent comments
3 hours 36 min ago
15 hours 20 min ago
19 hours 14 min ago
1 day 21 hours ago
2 days 20 min ago
2 days 1 hour ago
2 days 17 hours ago
2 days 17 hours ago
3 days 2 hours ago
3 days 3 hours ago