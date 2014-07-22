Games: Free RPG Day, Lovely Planet 2: April Skies, CARRION, XO, CHROMATOSE, Cardlings
Try a new game on Free RPG Day
Have you ever thought about trying Dungeons & Dragons but didn't know how to start? Did you play Traveller in your youth and have been thinking about returning to the hobby? Are you curious about role-playing games (RPGs) but not sure whether you want to play one? Are you completely new to the concept of tabletop gaming and have never heard of RPGs until now? It doesn't matter which of these profiles suits you, because Free RPG Day is for everyone!
The first Free RPG Day event happened in 2007 at hobby game stores all over the world. The idea was to bring new and exclusive RPG quickstart rules and adventures to both new and experienced gamers for $0. For one day, you could walk into your local game store and get a booklet containing simple, beginner-level rules for a tabletop RPG, which you could play with people there in the store or with friends back home. The booklet was yours to keep forever.
The event was such a smash hit that the tradition has continued ever since. This year, Free RPG Day is scheduled for Saturday, June 15.
Lovely Planet 2: April Skies, a very colourful FPS confirmed for Linux and releasing June 18th
QUICKTEQUILA and tinyBuild have teamed up once again, with Lovely Planet 2: April Skies looking just as colourful and unusual as the first.
CARRION, the crazy reverse-horror game with you as an amorphous creature has a new E3 trailer
CARRION, developed by Phobia Game Studio and Devolver Digital, it's a reverse-horror with you playing as the monster. It's looking pretty crazy!
XO, a retro sci-fi strategy game is coming this year with Linux support
Sometimes crowdfunding campaigns for fun looking games slip past me, such is the case with XO. It's a strategic fleet defence game blending real-time with pause, with retro visuals and it looks pretty good.
Try out the revamped demo of CHROMATOSE, a stylish RPG/Visual Novel hybrid with a card battle system
After a successful crowdfunding campaign back in April, developer Akabaka has revamped the demo for the incredibly stylish RPG/Visual Novel hybrid.
As a little refresher, even if you don't traditionally like anything close to a Visual Novel this game might change things for you. Taking some style inspiration from "Catherine (ATLUS), Persona 3 (ATLUS), and the Monogatari (Nisio Isin) anime series" it really does have quite an amazing style to it.
Unique card-based strategy game 'Cardlings' has released with Linux support
Using the increasingly popular card-based unit system, Cardlings offers a fresh take on the turn-based tactics gameplay and it's now out with Linux support.
