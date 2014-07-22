Huawei’s “Oak OS” may arrive as early as August
Google, meanwhile, has warned the US government of potential security risks regarding the blacklisting of Huawei. Apparently, the web giant is worried that Huawei will roll out an OS that would be less secure than Android. Huawei’s system is likely to have more bugs in it than Android, making its phones more susceptible to hacks. “Our focus is protecting the security of Google users on the millions of existing Huawei handsets in the US and around the world,” Financial Times quoted Google as saying.
The Oak OS will be an Android-based system (via the Android Open Source Project). While most of the existing Android apps should be compatible with the new OS, it won’t have the access to Google Play Store. Of course Huawei have its own app store, but can it bring all apps from the Play Store to its store is something to look forward to. Reportedly, Facebook is stopping Huawei from pre-installing its apps on the company’s upcoming phones, further compounding its problems.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 489 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
OSS: Nostalgia, Paid Firefox, Cloudera's Collapse and Databases
Programming: GSOC Work on GNOME, Finding Bugs, Framebuffer Graphics and Python
Security: Updates, Flaws and Chromium Update on Slackware
Android Leftovers
Huawei developing its own Android alternative called Oak OS
Huawei developing its own Android alternative called Oak OS