5 Alternative Mobile Operating Systems To Android
Android is dominating the mobile and there are no doubts regarding this. According to statistics, Android has a share of 75%, iOS has a share of 22% and remaining operating systems share the rest. We want to talk about these “remaining operating systems” which you probably have never heard of and you will perhaps want to have on your next phone.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 506 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
OSS: Nostalgia, Paid Firefox, Cloudera's Collapse and Databases
Programming: GSOC Work on GNOME, Finding Bugs, Framebuffer Graphics and Python
Security: Updates, Flaws and Chromium Update on Slackware
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 27 min ago
4 hours 7 min ago
4 hours 18 min ago
4 hours 23 min ago
10 hours 36 min ago
22 hours 20 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
2 days 4 hours ago
2 days 7 hours ago
2 days 8 hours ago