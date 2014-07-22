Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

5 Alternative Mobile Operating Systems To Android

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 10th of June 2019 02:30:38 PM Filed under
OS
Android

Android is dominating the mobile and there are no doubts regarding this. According to statistics, Android has a share of 75%, iOS has a share of 22% and remaining operating systems share the rest. We want to talk about these “remaining operating systems” which you probably have never heard of and you will perhaps want to have on your next phone.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

OSS: Nostalgia, Paid Firefox, Cloudera's Collapse and Databases

  • How many years have you been interested in open source?
    "Since the days of comp.sources.unix and comp.sources.games on Usenet, in the mid-1980s. I learned a lot trying to port various games and utilities from whatever they were written for to Ultrix on our VAX." —Ethan Dicks "My first memory of exposure to open source is learning how to use GNU Emacs in the late 80s and then quickly the GNU compiler toolchain. My operating systems professor had us modify the Minix process scheduler since it was one of the few source distributions of an operating system that would run on the hardware available to us, the AT&T 3B. It wasn't until I left school and began working that I became interested in Linux. I built a 586 class PC and installed the Yggdrasil distribution and learned how to download, build and install Linux kernels and device drivers. Checking Wikipedia, Yggdrasil hasn't been updated since 1995 :)" —Erik O'Shaughnessy
  • Mozilla To Launch “Paid Firefox” Services By The End Of 2019
    Mozilla Corporation, which maintains the popular web browser Firefox, is looking for more ways to make money from its product. In an interview with T3N, Mozilla’s CEO Chris Beard gave little insight into the company’s future plans. Until now, Firefox has been offered for free to the customers. The web browser received a major refresh back in 2017 with the release of Firefox Quantum. Ever since, it has competed with the likes of Google Chrome.
  • Cloudera plummets 40% after CEO abruptly departs and company cuts forecast
  • Prioritising Proper Protection: Managing Big Data and Open Source Workloads
    Modern workloads require modern data protection measures. Previous systems – such as replication – are not suitable for big data or open source databases, and do not ensure they are secure. While many big data and open source databases offer some form of protection – including snapshots and built-in recovery tools – they lack the point-in-time backup and recovery capabilities needed to achieve enterprise-grade data protection. The stakes are too high to let a workload go down, so organisations must cover all the bases from backup and recovery to analysis and data management.
  • Open-source database can help investors and give technology sector a boost
    Information is king. That has been the way of the world since people first began trading securities or investing in assets and, despite the best efforts of regulators, it remains the case. One investor, or group of investors, will always enjoy access to superior knowledge about a certain security or asset than the rest of the market.

Programming: GSOC Work on GNOME, Finding Bugs, Framebuffer Graphics and Python

Security: Updates, Flaws and Chromium Update on Slackware

  • Security updates for Monday
  • Lessons From Global Cybersecurity Breaches For Your Next M&A
  • Cryptocurrency attack thwarted by npm team
    Cryptocurrency users narrowly escaped losing all their funds last week after an attacker poisoned a digital wallet with malicious code that stole their blockchain access details. The attacker injected malicious code into Agama, a cryptocurrency wallet created by Komodo. If successful, they could have stolen around $13m of Komodo’s KMD cryptocurrency, which is a privacy-centric coin. Luckily, they were thwarted by quick action from both Komodo and software repository npm.
  • Firefox fires blocks at trackers, Exim tackles 7-day remote flaw, and RDP pops up yet again
    Are you running the latest version (4.9.2) of Exim on your Linux box? If so, you can go ahead and skip down to the next item, because you're already clear of danger. Everyone else may want to consider updating, because older versions of the Linux mail server have been found to contain a command execution vulnerability that has now been confirmed to be remotely exploitable. The bug, initially thought only to be locally exploitable, was first addressed in February of this year when the latest Exim build was released. At the time, it was not considered to be a major security issue, but rather a minor bug that wouldn't need to be addressed in older versions.
  • Chromium 75 available as Slackware packages (32bit and 64bit)
    The Chromium 75 sources were released last week by Google, and this new major release contains 42 fixes for security issues. A couple of them are serious enough that you are encouraged to update to the new 75 release ASAP. In terms of functionality, not much changed in Chromium 75, but there is one interesting addition that you may want to try if you read a lot of content online. It’s called “Reader Mode” and is still disabled by default, You can enable it through the Chrome flag “chrome://flags/#enable-reader-mode“. The reader mode strips away page clutter like buttons, background images and changes the page layout for better readability.

Android Leftovers

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6