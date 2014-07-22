Excellent Utilities: mdless – formatted and highlighted view of Markdown files
This is a new series highlighting best-of-breed utilities. We’ll be covering a wide range of utilities including tools that boost your productivity, help you manage your workflow, and lots more besides.
I recently spotlighted Abricotine, an open source, cross-platform Markdown editor built for the desktop with inline preview functionality. Continuing the Markdown theme, this article focuses on mdless, a CLI that provides a formatted and highlighted view of Markdown files in a terminal.
If you want to view Markdown files quickly and without cruft, mdless is designed with you in mind.
