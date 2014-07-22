Happy 15th Anniversary to Tux Machines
Summary: Anniversary of Tux Machines is today, a special anniversary too
Today Tux Machines is celebrating its 15th year of existing. When we bought the website it was about 10 years old, so kudos to Susan Linton who devoted time to make and keep the site on pace. We promise to keep the website up to date with lots of insightful OSS/FOSS/Linux/Android-related articles. We hope to continue the job well into the distant future. █
Rianne Schestowitz's blog
