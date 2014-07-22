KDE: KDEnlive, KDE ISO Image Writer and Interview With Young Krita Artist Asja Flaim
-
KDEnlive: An Open Source Non Linear Video Editor for Linux
The most powerful visual media – video can deliver what texts can’t. Since watching video is how one-third of online users spend time on, videos, however, editing could be more powerful, attention-grabbing, and inspiring.
Now, creating and professionally editing videos on Linux has become surprisingly complicated. It may be because choices for such software are not visible. To that end, I decided to discuss an outstanding video editor for Linux platforms.
-
KDE ISO Image Writer – Revamping the UI
As part of GSoC 2019, I am working on KDE ISO Image Writer which is a tool to write ISO images to USB flash drives.
-
Interview with Asja Flaim
When I got my PC and my Huion 191 tablet as a Christmas gift, Krita was installed on the PC.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 506 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
OSS: Nostalgia, Paid Firefox, Cloudera's Collapse and Databases
Programming: GSOC Work on GNOME, Finding Bugs, Framebuffer Graphics and Python
Security: Updates, Flaws and Chromium Update on Slackware
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 27 min ago
4 hours 7 min ago
4 hours 18 min ago
4 hours 23 min ago
10 hours 36 min ago
22 hours 20 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
2 days 4 hours ago
2 days 7 hours ago
2 days 8 hours ago