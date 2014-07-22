Arch Linux OS Challenge: Install Arch 'The Easy Way' With These 2 Alternative Methods
Before you attempt these alternative Arch installation methods, I highly recommend installing Arch the traditional way: from the command line, step-by-step, using the classic Arch ISO. Why? Because you'll gain a deeper understanding of your hardware and what goes into installing a desktop Linux operating system. As a result, you'll appreciate these relatively unattended methods even more, and have a stronger grasp of what they're actually doing.
A classic Arch install isn't as crazy difficult as you think. There's an official, exhaustive guide on the Arch Linux Wiki, and our challenge community has created this excellent document full of tips and tricks. Give it a spin inside a Virtual Machine first, then try it for real!
Before we jump in, one quick word of warning: The Arch Linux Wiki's Installation Guide is the only officially supported method for installing Arch. Move forward at your own risk, and don't rely on the developers of these projects for help.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 472 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
OSS: Nostalgia, Paid Firefox, Cloudera's Collapse and Databases
Programming: GSOC Work on GNOME, Finding Bugs, Framebuffer Graphics and Python
Security: Updates, Flaws and Chromium Update on Slackware
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 27 min ago
4 hours 7 min ago
4 hours 18 min ago
4 hours 23 min ago
10 hours 36 min ago
22 hours 20 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
2 days 4 hours ago
2 days 7 hours ago
2 days 8 hours ago