Android Leftovers
-
[Updated] Honor 7X Android Pie (9.0) stable update arriving in July, beta imminent
-
Samsung’s XCover 4s rugged smartphone goes official with Android 9 Pie
-
Gizmo Globe: From hidden reader mode in Chrome 75 to Android security patch in One Plus 5
-
That malware with its own backdoor into Android's framework? Don't worry Google's on it. (Gulp!)
-
Android Q supports ‘Wi-Fi Easy Connect’ for NFC, Bluetooth, QR credential sharing
-
The failure that is the Android Watch
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 488 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
OSS: Nostalgia, Paid Firefox, Cloudera's Collapse and Databases
Programming: GSOC Work on GNOME, Finding Bugs, Framebuffer Graphics and Python
Security: Updates, Flaws and Chromium Update on Slackware
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 27 min ago
4 hours 7 min ago
4 hours 18 min ago
4 hours 23 min ago
10 hours 36 min ago
22 hours 20 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
2 days 4 hours ago
2 days 7 hours ago
2 days 8 hours ago