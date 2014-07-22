Programming: GSOC Work on GNOME, Finding Bugs, Framebuffer Graphics and Python
Google Summer of Code 2019: Week 1 and 2
I got selected as a Google Summer of Code 2019 student with GNOME. It has been almost two weeks since the coding period started and I've been working with two awesome mentors Fabiano Fidencio and Felipe Borges.
Currently GNOME Boxes is able to do either express-installations on a downloaded ISO or to download an ISO and offer the option to express-install it. My project aims to add the support for express-installations using the OSes’ network trees. This would reduce the download size and mainly benefit the users with not so good internet connection.
I first tried few express-installations(unattended installations) on boxes from a downloaded media and compared the command line generated with that of the one generated in virt-install while installing a virtual machine from the network.
Teresa F. Dunn's Newly Released “Twelve Unexpected Techniques for Finding The Most Exotic Bugs” is a Comprehensive Discussion About Tips on Locating Software Bugs
Applying C - Framebuffer Graphics
PyDev of the Week: Valentin Haenel
Sharpen your Python skills with Weekly Python Exercise
