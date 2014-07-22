Linux Kernel: Zstd, Linux and UNIX Comparison (Ignoring GNU), AMDVLK, Vulkan and Gallium3D
-
Zstd-Compressing The Linux Kernel Has Been Brought Up Again
Using the Zstd compression algorithm to compress the Linux kernel image has been brought up again with new patches expected in the coming weeks.
It's been brought up multiple times before to allow Zstd compression for the Linux kernel image. But to date the patches have been rejected from mainline on the basis of almost yearly there being some hot new trend in compression algorithms and the desire to add them immediately to the mainline kernel. It's been brought up that if Zstd were to be added or some other compression algorithm, an existing alternative should at least be deprecated or removed.
-
Unix Vs Linux: How These Two Operating Systems Are Different
We all know that Linux is “free and open source”. Meaning, one can download it from the internet without any hassle and also, redistribute it under GNU licenses. One can make any changes to the source and modify as per user convenience.
Talking about Unix, it has several derivatives, and not every derivative is free and open source. For example, MacOS is one of the derivatives and it is neither free nor open sourced. However, it is fast changing, and many Unix derivatives are emerging as open source.
Fact: When Unix was first introduced, it was not open source —the Unix source code was licensable via agreements with AT&T. Also, the first Unix license was sold to the University of Illinois in 1975.
-
AMDVLK 2019.Q2.5 Brings Fixes For World War Z, F1 2018, Other Optimizations
The AMDVLK 2019.Q2.5 driver was released this morning as the newest open-source Radeon Vulkan driver for Linux systems wishing to use this official driver as an alternative to the Mesa RADV driver.
AMDVLK 2019.Q2.5 is the latest routine update for the driver. AMDVLK 2019.Q2.5 updates against the Vulkan SDK 1.1.109 headers, enables scratch bounds checking for GFX9/Vega, attachment image memory type support for VK_MEMORY_OVERALLOCATION_BEHAVIOR_ALLOWED_AMD, and optimizations for the acquire-release barrier.
-
Vulkan 1.1.111 Released With Various Fixes
Released for E3 week is Vulkan 1.1.111, but it's not particularly exciting.
Vulkan 1.1.110 was released last week and brought with it two new extensions while Vulkan 1.1.111 is a more mundane update focused on documentation corrections/clarifications.
-
R300 Gallium3D Driver Finally Wired Up For On-Disk Shader Cache
Continuing on from the story a few days ago about R300 Gallium3D seeing a big performance fix after being regressed in recent years, another potential bonus is in store.
Potentially helping out performance or at least smoothing out frame-rates is a tentative patch wiring up Mesa's on-disk GLSL shader cache to the R300g driver. The GLSL shader cache is shared among the Mesa drivers so it actually took just a few dozen lines of code extending it to R300g. But with no upstream Mesa developers actively advancing R300g, this shader cache functionality hadn't come until an independent contributor stepped up to the plate.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 423 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
OSS: Nostalgia, Paid Firefox, Cloudera's Collapse and Databases
Programming: GSOC Work on GNOME, Finding Bugs, Framebuffer Graphics and Python
Security: Updates, Flaws and Chromium Update on Slackware
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 27 min ago
4 hours 7 min ago
4 hours 18 min ago
4 hours 23 min ago
10 hours 36 min ago
22 hours 20 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago
2 days 4 hours ago
2 days 7 hours ago
2 days 8 hours ago