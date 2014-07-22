today's leftovers
Kubernetes at 5: Joe Beda, Brendan Burns, and Craig McLuckie on its past, future, and the true value of open source
First released by three senior engineers at Google five years ago, Kubernetes has been one of the few open-source projects to make an outsized impact on distributed computing with a minimum of drama between users, maintainers, and vendors. There’s a lot of people who would argue the hype around Kubernetes raced well ahead of real-world usage, but there’s no question that companies modernizing their applications around containers are paying close attention to the potential of Kubernetes to serve as a bridge across multiple cloud providers.
During its fifth birthday celebration last week, we were thrilled to host a discussion between the three co-creators of Kubernetes — Joe Beda and Craig McLuckie of VMware, and Brendan Burns of Microsoft — at the 2019 GeekWire Cloud Summit. We talked about the history of the project, the current state of open-source software, and the unsolved problems that are holding back the future of cloud computing.
NVIDIA and Red Hat: Simplifying NVIDIA GPU Driver Deployment on Red Hat Enterprise Linux
Over at the NVIDIA blog, Pramod Ramarao writes that NVIDIA and Red Hat have worked closely to improve the user experience when installing and updating NVIDIA software on RHEL, including GPU drivers and CUDA.
How to extract or unzip Tarball file uses .xz extension in Linux
SuperTuxKart: Install a racing video game for Linux
OSS: Nostalgia, Paid Firefox, Cloudera's Collapse and Databases
Programming: GSOC Work on GNOME, Finding Bugs, Framebuffer Graphics and Python
Security: Updates, Flaws and Chromium Update on Slackware
Android Leftovers
