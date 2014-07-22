Games: Yomi No Kuni, Steam Marines 2, Griftlands, Humble and Abstract Initiativ
Yomi No Kuni, an Anime/Samurai RPG that's in development will be coming to Linux
This Way Games are currently developing Yomi No Kuni, an Anime/Samurai RPG and it has confirmed Linux support.
Steam Marines 2 is coming to Steam for Linux soon, Steam Marines 3 going first-person
Two bits of news to cover from developer Worthless Bums concerning the Steam Marines series, with two sequels (yes, two) on the way.
First up, we have Steam Marines 2. A squad-based turn-based strategy game with tactical battles, currently available while in development on itch.io. It now has a Steam page up for you to wishlist/follow, with an release in Early Access to come soon.
Klei Entertainment hit the restart button on Griftlands, confirmed to come to Linux but Epic Store first
Klei Entertainment have now announced Griftlands, again (see here), although they hit the restart button on it and it's turned into a single-player deck building game where you negotiate, fight, steal or otherwise persuade others to get your way.
First up, the bad news: It's going to the Epic Games Store first. However, they replied to me on Twitter to confirm Linux will be supported and to point out their forum post with a lot more details. It will be on Epic's store for one year, with a launch in Early Access on Steam next June. At the bottom of the post, is this mention about Linux "We will be supporting PC during Alpha and Early Access. We will be adding OSX and Linux support in the future.".
Humble are doing a big "Retro Paradise Sale" with a number of Linux titles super cheap
While you're waiting on all those E3 announcements, perhaps picking up something cheap to keep you going is on the cards? Humble has you covered with another big sale.
First person puzzle-platformer 'Abstract Initiative' looks like it could be one to watch
Not one we've covered before, Abstract Initiative is a first-person puzzle platformer that's coming to Linux.
The developer, concept equals, said the focus of it will have an "emphasis on movement based puzzles", with plenty of physics going on as you play with your prototype EMG tool. From the footage I've seen, it looks very promising.
